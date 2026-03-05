Kaley Cuoco Has Moved On From Big Bang Theory's Penny, But Shared Why The Role Remains 'A Gift From Above'

Many child actors seem to have an understandably difficult time when it comes to growing up on screen and continuing their careers as they become adults, but that was not the case for Kaley Cuoco. She was able to turn her teen years on 8 Simple Rules into a 12-season stint on one of the most popular sitcoms in recent memory with her role as Penny on The Big Bang Theory. She’s long since moved on, but recently spoke about why she still sees the gig as “a gift from above.”

What Kaley Cuoco Said About The Big Bang Theory Being A Gift

Though Kaley Cuoco will always be known as Penny from The Big Bang Theory to lots of folks, the years since that comedy ended have seen her take on numerous parts (many in thrillers) that have shown she also has a talent for darker, twistier material. This has included her Golden Globe-nominated leading role in the acclaimed The Flight Attendant, and her 2026 TV schedule drama, Vanished.

For all of her success in the years following TBBT, though, it seems that no other job has been able to take the place that that one has in Cuoco’s heart. During a recent interview with The Rake, the star spoke about her experience working on the long-running hit, and said:

That was my dream job. To be on something for 12 years with the same group of people, to love that job as much as I did most of the time — that was a gift from above.

Not only did she enjoy becoming one of the highest paid celebrities in the world for a time because of her “dream job,” she also loved having sort of a home away from home where she could count on seeing and working with mostly the same people for such a long time that many of them were able to really be close.

She also said not long ago that while the cast, especially, “really did love each other,” because they saw such an “explosion of many and fame” once the series became a hit, it did lead to some “drama” among them. Luckily, that appears to not have dulled the experience for any of them or completely soured their relationships with one another, particularly because only that group of actors shared that wild time. The Meet Cute star continued:

My work ethic, my comedic timing, learning how to turn on a dime, make people laugh. What a dream job.

Cuoco is quick to admit just how much she gained from starring on The Big Bang Theory, as you don’t manage to help lead a successful comedy for over a decade without learning a strong work ethic and seriously upping your game when it comes to making people laugh. While she got a lot out of her time there, it’s also true that the audience did as well, and that’s going to continue for many years to come as she keeps delivering great performances.