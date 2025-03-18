Moana 2 Is Absolutely Dominating On Disney+, And Of Course The Rock Found A Great Way To Celebrate: ‘Chee Hoo’

New to streaming this past week was Moana 2 with its Disney+ premiere on March 12th. This is a huge benefit to those who didn’t get a chance to see our favorite tough-as-nails female Disney character reunite with Maui in theaters. You better believe that the sequel is surging with big numbers from those with a Disney+ subscription, with The Rock celebrating with a big “Chee Hoo.”

The original Moana previously broke records left and right. The Disney flick achieved a box office record by bringing in $2.6 million from Tuesday-paid previews, which is the highest ever for a Walt Disney Studios Animation film and a non-Pixar Disney film. Then the animated musical film became a box office success, achieving $687 million and scoring two Oscar nominations for Best Original Song and Best Animated Feature. Fortunately, the sequel ended up reaching numbers just as outstanding not only in theaters but in its Disney+ debut. Following that success, The Rock made sure to provide his own original way to celebrate his movie’s achievement.

Moana 2 is Making Killer Numbers on Disney+

Moana 2 was already serving up a box office feast this past Thanksgiving bringing in $1.05 billion worldwide in theaters. That would make the sequel the third highest-grossing Walt Disney Animation Studios release of all time.

Just when you thought Moana 2’s Thanksgiving numbers were impressive, its streaming debut on Disney+ was just as amazing. Disney’s press release revealed the Moana follow-up made waves with 27.3 million views globally within its first five days on the streamer. This is the biggest premiere on the Disney streaming service since 2021's Encanto. Not to mention, it’s the third-largest animated theatrical release to premiere on Disney+.

The large number of Moana 2 views has also benefited the first Moana movie which now has 1.4 billion hours streamed on the service. It proves that the journey of the animated Polynesian teenager continues to strike the hearts of moviegoers and streamers combined.

The Rock Made Sure to Celebrate With a Big ‘Chee Hoo!’

The success of Moana 2 not only meant a great deal to Walt Disney Animation Studios but also to its voice actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. After the Disney sequel reached its historic box office milestone, Johnson gave a big thank you “for the global embrace of our Polynesian culture” and all those who came to theaters to see it. Now that the American actor is aware of his film’s surging Disney+ numbers, he took to Instagram with a big “Maui chee hooo!” to celebrate with his fans:

A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock)

A photo posted by on

In the joyful Instagram video, you can see Dwayne Johnson with the Moana 2 team celebrating its success and thanking those who contributed to it. He continued to express what a big deal the Disney animated movie was to him in inspiring youth and adults to “see beyond what’s in front of them.” And, of course, his speech couldn’t end without letting out his character’s popular “Chee hoo!” catchphrase with the whole room triumphantly joining in. The Polynesian exclamation of excitement was perfectly fitting for such a momentous occasion.

Dwayne Johnson’s character, Maui, may be known for singing “You’re Welcome,” but its voice actor made sure to give a big “Chee Hoo!” for his movie’s big streaming numbers. With Moana 2’s Disney+ views making the sequel the third most-watched animated theatrical release to premiere on the streamer, that means the love for the animated Polynesian characters and their oceanic adventures is stronger than ever.

Feel free to add the Moana movies to your streaming schedule with both movies available to watch on your Disney+ subscription. Make sure to add Disney’s live-action Moana remake to your watchlist in theaters on July 10th, 2026.

