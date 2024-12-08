‘Jesus F—ing Christ’: Morgan Freeman Is A Legend, But It Turns Out One A-Lister Co-Star Really Left Him Starstruck

Morgan Freeman is iconic. From his voice to his magnetic on-screen presence and Freeman’s legendary movies , his career is an undeniable testament to his place as one of Hollywood’s greatest legends. Not bad for an actor who didn’t get his break until after 40 . The 87-year-old actor recently admitted that even he gets starstruck, though, as one A-lister co-star really left him in awe.

The Shawshank Redemption veteran actor recently opened up about his unforgettable experience collaborating with Jack Nicholson on the 2007 dramedy The Bucket List. He shared his thoughts during the latest episode of Dax Shepard and Monica Padman’s Armchair Expert podcast. Shepard asked Freeman about his time making the film, in which the two iconic Hollywood stars play two terminally ill men embarking on a road trip to complete a list of life goals before they die. The Million Dollar Baby actor recounted his time with the legendary Joker performer:

I met him prior and told him I'd give him my left testicle. … He was asked if he'd do it, and he said, 'Send me the script.' I sent him the script, and he said, 'Yeah, let's do it.' So there we were, me and Jack Nicholson. So there we were, me and Jack Nicholson.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Directed by the former great actor turned great director Rob Reiner, The Bucket List became a commercial success, earning $175.4 million worldwide on a modest $45 million budget. Its heartfelt story and the undeniable chemistry between the two stars cemented the film as a standout in both actors' illustrious careers. Remarkably, the movie also introduced the term "bucket list" into everyday language, which remains a popular phrase today.

When Dax Shepard probed further, asking whether the Batman Begins star ever had moments of self-awareness about working alongside Jack Nicholson, he offered an honest response:

No. When we were working, we were working at work. I worked. But then I go home and I go, 'Jesus fucking Christ. Jack Nicholson.'

For an actor like Morgan Freeman—who has portrayed figures as monumental as Nelson Mandela, Red from The Shawshank Redemption, and even God—to describe Mr. Nicholson as a near-religious figure speaks volumes about the actor’s mystique and legacy.

The Driving Miss Daisy actor acknowledged that his own stature in Hollywood often draws admiration from co-stars, but he approaches such collaborations with a focus on mutual respect. He added:

If I'm working with somebody that I hold that high up, to me, it's a ride-along. We ride together. You take your run, I'm in it. I get it. So here comes mine. I just wanna compliment what you're doing.

Mutual admiration is a natural outcome when two Hollywood legends come together. The Bucket List marked a rare on-screen pairing of two of the most revered actors of their time. The film’s success was more than just box-office numbers; it showcased the duo’s exceptional chemistry, turning a simple story into a heartfelt exploration of life, friendship and dream-chasing.

