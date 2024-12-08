‘Jesus F—ing Christ’: Morgan Freeman Is A Legend, But It Turns Out One A-Lister Co-Star Really Left Him Starstruck
Even the legendary Dark Knight star gets star-struck.
Morgan Freeman is iconic. From his voice to his magnetic on-screen presence and Freeman’s legendary movies, his career is an undeniable testament to his place as one of Hollywood’s greatest legends. Not bad for an actor who didn’t get his break until after 40. The 87-year-old actor recently admitted that even he gets starstruck, though, as one A-lister co-star really left him in awe.
The Shawshank Redemption veteran actor recently opened up about his unforgettable experience collaborating with Jack Nicholson on the 2007 dramedy The Bucket List. He shared his thoughts during the latest episode of Dax Shepard and Monica Padman’s Armchair Expert podcast. Shepard asked Freeman about his time making the film, in which the two iconic Hollywood stars play two terminally ill men embarking on a road trip to complete a list of life goals before they die. The Million Dollar Baby actor recounted his time with the legendary Joker performer:
Directed by the former great actor turned great director Rob Reiner, The Bucket List became a commercial success, earning $175.4 million worldwide on a modest $45 million budget. Its heartfelt story and the undeniable chemistry between the two stars cemented the film as a standout in both actors' illustrious careers. Remarkably, the movie also introduced the term "bucket list" into everyday language, which remains a popular phrase today.
When Dax Shepard probed further, asking whether the Batman Begins star ever had moments of self-awareness about working alongside Jack Nicholson, he offered an honest response:
For an actor like Morgan Freeman—who has portrayed figures as monumental as Nelson Mandela, Red from The Shawshank Redemption, and even God—to describe Mr. Nicholson as a near-religious figure speaks volumes about the actor’s mystique and legacy.
The Driving Miss Daisy actor acknowledged that his own stature in Hollywood often draws admiration from co-stars, but he approaches such collaborations with a focus on mutual respect. He added:
Mutual admiration is a natural outcome when two Hollywood legends come together. The Bucket List marked a rare on-screen pairing of two of the most revered actors of their time. The film’s success was more than just box-office numbers; it showcased the duo’s exceptional chemistry, turning a simple story into a heartfelt exploration of life, friendship and dream-chasing.
As fans eagerly anticipate Morgan Freeman’s next projects, they won’t have to wait long to see the iconic actor back in action. He’s set to reprise one of his previous roles in the upcoming Now You See Me 3, which is slated for the 2025 movie schedule. For those who prefer to catch him on the small screen, his first television starring role in Taylor Sheridan’s Lioness is now streamable with a Paramount+ subscription.
