Now You See Me 3: What We Know So Far

Now You See Me is about to be a trilogy, as the third movie in the franchise is in the works.

For some time, we didn't really know if Now You See Me 3 was going to happen. While the second film was released in 2016 to mixed reviews, it was a commercial success, and a sequel for a third film was confirmed only a short time after. However, we didn't get much news about the movie until 2024.

Now You See Me 3 is officially happening and taking huge steps forward , and while there are few details about the film's premise, we do know a few key things that fans of the franchise should know. Let's get into it.

At the time of writing this, May 2024, there is no set release date for Now You See Me 3, which isn't that surprising. Filming hasn't even started yet, so it would be surprising if we found out this was part of the 2024 movie schedule —as much as I'm sure we all want it to be.

Either way, it's almost a blessing in disguise. There are so many films coming out that many people are excited about, such as the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine and the surprise Pixar sequel Inside Out 2 —and that's just with the Disney company.

That's not even taking into account the new prequels, sequels, and many more movies already set for this year from other film studios. We'll have to wait and see what date this movie gets when it's finally announced.

Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, And More Are Expected To Return For The Now You See Me 3 Cast

While we have yet to determine when Now You See Me 3 will come out, we do have an idea of who will return. According to an article from The Hollywood Reporter released in April 2024, four cast members from previous Now You See Me films are expected to return:

Jesse Eisenberg as J. Daniel Atlas

Jesse Eisenberg is expected to return as J. Daniel Atlas in Now You See Me 3.

Since 2016's release of the sequel, Eisenberg has appeared in Justice League, Vivarium, The Hummingbird Project, Resistance, Manodrome and many other films. He also was the star of the Fleishman is in Trouble cast on Hulu.

Woody Harrelson as Merritt McKinney

Woody Harrelson is expected to return as Merritt McKinney for Now You See Me 3. Harrelson has since appeared in films like Wilson, War for the Planet of the Apes, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Midway, Triangle of Sadness, and Champions. He also had a starring role in True Detective and a main role in The Freak Brothers.

Dave Franco as Jack Wilder

Dave Franco is expected to return as Jack Wilder for Now You See Me 3. Since the second film, plenty of Dave Franco movies have been released, including If Beale Street Could Talk, 6 Underground, Day Shift, The Disaster Artist, Nerve, and more. He was even in the 2024 film Love Lies Bleeding.

Isla Fisher as Henley Reeves

Isla Fisher is expected to return as Henley Reeves in Now You See Me 3. She wasn't in the second film but is expected to return for the third. Since the first movie, she's appeared in movies like Tag, Grimsby, Greed, Strays, Godmothered, and more. She also holds a lead role in the show Wolf Like Me.

Morgan Freeman as Thaddeus Bradley

At first, we didn't know if Morgan Freeman would return for Now You See Me 3, but The Hollywood Reporter said in May 2024 that he's expected to return as Thaddeus Bradley for the third film. Morgan Freeman's best films span decades, but since the 2016 sequel, he's appeared in movies like Coming 2 America, Paradise Highway, Vanquish, and more.

So far, it's been unconfirmed if Mark Ruffalo will return as Dylan Rhodes, so we'll have to wait and see if that will happen.

We actually have some additional cast members who have signed on for Now You See Me 3, some of whom are newer-ish faces to the industry and will be welcome additions to the franchise.

Ariana Greenblatt

According to The Hollywood Reporter article above, Ariana Greenblatt is set to co-star in Now You See Me 3. The young actress has been on a roll the last few years with several small but meaningful roles – like Avengers: Infinity War, Ahsoka, In The Heights, and more – and has only since grown into more prominent roles, like her big part in the Barbie cast, as well as characters in the upcoming Borderlands movie , and Fear Street: Prom Queen.

Justice Smith

According to The Hollywood Reporter , in April 2024, it was confirmed that Justice Smith had signed on for a part in Now You See Me 3. The actor has appeared in various movies, including Paper Towns, All The Bright Places, Pokemon Detective Pikachu (which I still want a sequel for), Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Sharper, and many more. I know him best from the underrated and canceled too-soon TV show The Get-Down.

Dominic Sessa

Also confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter article in April 2024 regarding Justice Smith was that Dominic Sessa had also joined the NYSM3 cast . Sessa is a fresh face to Hollywood, as his debut role was in The Holdovers.

Rosamund Pike

As said in The Hollywood Reporter article in May 2024, Rosamund Pike is set to join the cast of Now You See Me 3. The actress has appeared in Gone Girl, Saltburn, A United Kingdom, A Private War, I Care a Lot, and more.

Talk about a stacked cast – one that's only going to get bigger.

Plot Details Are Unknown, But It Will Follow The Four Horseman Again

So far, there are really no plot details out there that we can dig into deeply. However, the Hollywood Reporter articles said that the third film would follow what the last two films did – the lives of the illusionists known as the Four Horsemen, who use their tricks for their heists. Beyond that, we'll have to wait and see what challenges the characters are facing next.

Ruben Fleischer Will Direct The Third Film

It was confirmed by Deadline back in September 2022 that Ruben Fleischer will direct Now You See Me 3. He has directed films like Zombieland, Venom, Uncharted, Gangster Squad and more.

Filming Could Begin Sometime in 2024

The last thing we know is that filming for Now You See Me 3 could begin in 2024. In an interview with Collider in March 2024, Eisenberg commented that he has read the script for the film and that they're hoping to get started on the movie in the following "six months:"

Yeah, I did [read the script]. Hopefully it will happen in the next six months. I think it will, it seems like it will. Yeah, it's really great…the thing I love about it so much, having just read the script, it celebrates intelligence and it's non-violent but exciting, and it's so weird to see that because it sounds so obvious, and it sounds like that would be common, but it's actually quite uncommon to have a movie that's this franchise, this Hollywood-style movie that's really just about teamwork and intelligence, rather than just violence.

This makes me more excited for the third film, and now I need to see what happens next with these characters after all this time.

What are you the most excited about when it comes to Now You See Me 3? I'm so eager to witness where it goes from here – or at least attempt to, as they do tricks beyond my very eyes.