Morgan Spurlock, Super Size Me Documentarian, Dead At 53

To make a splash on the indie movie scene was no small feat in the early aughts. But filmmaker Morgan Spurlock not only accomplished that task, he also did so with one of the best documentary features to boot. With 2004’s Super Size Me kick-starting his career, Spurlock would continue exploring wild and insightful topics relevant to the modern world. We remember that legacy bittersweetly today, as Morgan has died at the age of 53.

Per a press release from Morgan Spurlock’s family, the documentarian behind series like FX’s 30 Days and further film efforts like Where In The World Is Osama Bin Laden? “passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on May 23, 2024, in New York from complications of cancer.”

Commemorating the passing was the following statement from Morgan’s brother/frequent collaborator Craig:

It was a sad day, as we said goodbye to my brother Morgan. Morgan gave so much through his art, ideas, and generosity. The world has lost a true creative genius and a special man. I am so proud to have worked together with him.

Much like Michael Moore did before him, Mr. Spurlock’s style was to be on camera throughout the course of his many documentaries. Investigating subjects like obesity and fast food culture, he would try to get as close to the bottom of the truth as he could. Though it wasn’t only serious sociopolitical issues that Morgan Spurlock tackled throughout his filmography.

In fact one of his films covered a subject very near and dear to our hearts, as CinemaBlend interviewed Morgan for 2011’s Comic-Con Episode IV: A Fan's Hope. A project that told a multifaceted tale about the San Diego cultural institution, it was also one of the documentaries that saw Morgan Spurlock staying firmly behind the camera.

And back when the 3D concert movie craze was still a thing, Morgan Spurlock landed a financially successful entry, thanks to 2013’s One Direction: This Is Us . With a career that possessed intriguing variety, all of the examples above showed that Morgan’s greatest talent was having a knack for capturing life as it happened; as you'll see in the trailer for that very film, included below:

While Morgan Spurlock’s career ended in his resignation from documentary filmmaking, amid his admission to having sexual harassment scandals in his past, his body of work remains as a fitting, but complicated record. That controversy shouldn’t be forgotten, as it’s a vital part of the Spurlock story.

As the man was a documentary filmmaker himself, one would think that he’d have it no other way. Ups and downs, highs and lows, Morgan Spurlock will be missed by those who seek the cinematic truth, as well as those who knew him best.

To honor his passing, Morgan’s wishes were for those mourning his loss to consider “a generous donation to the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge in New York City.” We here at CinemaBlend offer our sincerest condolences to the friends and family of Morgan Spurlock, as they make their way through this time of remembrance and sorrow.