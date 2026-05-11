James Cameron Revealed The Sweet (And Very Fitting) Gift Kate Winslet Sent Him Before She Was Cast In Titanic

It’s been nearly 30 years since Jack and Rose sailed into our lives aboard Titanic, with all of their “You jump, I jump” and “I’ll never let go.” While James Cameron isn’t too shabby himself as a filmmaker, he absolutely struck gold with Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet as his leads, and it turns out the latter may have tried to tip the scales in her favor by sending the director a very sweet, very appropriate gift.

James Cameron was asked about letters or items that he’s received from actors to help them land a role in one of his epically high-grossing movies, and while he denied that such a thing would actually have much pull with him, he did recall Kate Winslet making a move. Cameron told ET:

I don’t usually pay much attention to the lobbying, but Kate Winslet sent me a rose. She said, ‘I am your Rose.’ Now, I’ve never told her this, but I’d already decided to cast her. So, she believes that she manifested that. In fact, it’s just because she’s great.

I think that’s actually the sweetest gift, and as someone who loves Titanic, I love that she cared enough to fight for the role of Rose. James Cameron shot down the idea that the flower was what got her the part in what would become one of the best movies of the ‘90s — I’m sure Kate Winslet would rather it have been for her talent anyway — but it doesn’t sound like showing the director how passionate she was about Rose hurt her chances at all.

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Plenty of behind-the-scenes facts about Titanic have come out over the past three decades, including how close Leonardo DiCaprio came to backing out of the movie. James Cameron knows how fragile the operation was, and if just one thing had changed — especially his lead actor and actress — the whole thing could have fallen apart.

The casting process for Titanic was reportedly a long one, and many big names were allegedly considered for Jack and Rose. Can you imagine Matthew McConnaughey as Jack Dawson? (“Alright, alright, alright, move over and let me on that door now.”) What about Johnny Depp or Paul Rudd? It would have been a completely different movie! For Rose, other actresses who were reportedly being considered included Uma Thurman and Winona Ryder.

Alas, it was Kate Winslet, who thankfully nailed it into James Cameron’s brain with a gift and note to let him know, “I am your Rose,” and to this day it’s considered one of Winslet’s best roles.

If you want to relive Jack and Rose’s love story, the tragedy of the “unsinkable” ship, or just renew the great Titanic door debate, the 1997 James Cameron classic is available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription.

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Meanwhile, if you’d rather check out what the director is up to these days, catch Billie Eilish — Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D), which is playing in theaters now.