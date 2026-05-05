Barry Keoghan Is Being Cagey About His Joker Future, And I So Think He’ll Be In The Batman Part II
I'm reading between the lines here.
As The Batman: Part II inches closer to the beginning of principal photography, a number of questions remain regarding the Matt Reeves-helmed movie. One particular detail that’s been heavily discussed by fans is whether Barry Keoghan will reprise his role as the Joker. Unsurprisingly, Keoghan himself has played coy whenever he’s been asked about the prospect of reprising the Clown Prince of Crime. The Irish actor did the same thing during a recent interview, yet I’m still convinced he’ll be returning for the sequel.
Keoghan’s Mr. J only appears briefly at the end of 2022’s The Batman, as his silhouette can be seen while he forms an alliance with the unsuspecting Riddler in Arkham Asylum. However, following the release of the film, Warner Bros. officially released a deleted scene featuring Joker. Keoghan recently took part in Wired’s Autocomplete Interview (which was shared to YouTube), and one of the questions posed was in regard to why his Joker scene was cut. Keoghan didn’t provide an exact reason, but he did share these thoughts:
The scene in question is very entertaining, as it shows the incarcerated clown being interrogated by the Dark Knight (played by Robert Pattinson), who seeks his thoughts on the Riddler’s crimes. Overall, the deleted moment quickly and effectively illustrates the dynamic between the two foes, and it’s a major reason why I want to see Keoghan play the Gotham City rogue again. Keoghan also addressed the prospect of playing the role again:Article continues below
Considering the Banshees of Inisherin star’s uneasiness and quickness to move away from the topic, I’m more than tempted to believe he’s poised to make a comeback as Joker. It’s definitely not uncommon for actors affiliated with certain projects to deny involvement until something is made official. For example, I can still remember when Paul Rudd tried to brush off the report that he’d been cast as Ant-Man. So, while Keoghan may not have provided any kind of confirmation, his deflection suggests there’s something big he can’t talk about.
Keoghan may not be keen on divulging any details on what lies ahead for his Joker, but he is fully aware of how massive the gig is. He previously referred to the role as being “a big one” and emphasized the “iconic” nature of the character. Considering that Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix are among the actors who’ve played versions of the DC Comics villain over the years, it’s clear that Keoghan is following in the footsteps of some titans. Considering Keoghan’s solid debut as the character, I’d love to see him get a chance to further develop this iteration alongside Matt Reeves.
Of course, the status of the Joker is just one query swirling around this Batman sequel, as fans still don’t even know what the actual plot will be. At the very least, it’s been reported that some newcomers are joining the fold, including blockbuster franchise queen Scarlett Johansson, and she’ll be joined by Sebastian Stan, a fellow MCU alum. Here’s hoping Keoghan is indeed part of the ensemble Reeves is putting together for this film.
HBO Max: Plans start from $10.99 a month
The Batman and The Penguin are available to stream on HBO Max, so sign up! Pay $10.99 for the With Ads plan, or grab the ad-free tier. Customers can also opt to pay for a annual plan.
The Batman: Part II is set to open in theaters on October 1, 2027. While fans wait for the film, they can stream its predecessor as well as the spinoff series, The Penguin, using an HBO Max subscription.
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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