Some Traitors Fans Want The Real Housewives Banned, Rob Cesternino Has Another POV
The Survivor and Traitors icon offered his take on the discourse.
The Traitors is arguably one of the best reality shows on the air, and certainly one of the most popular. Those with a Peacock subscription have been treated to four wild seasons, in addition to the international versions. Season 4 gave the Real Housewives new power, although there are some fans who want to see them banned. But player (and Survivor legend) Rob Cesternino has a different take on that discourse.
Rob was part of The Traitors Season 4 cast list, and unfortunately was voted off early after accidentally trusting Traitor (and Real Housewife) Candiace Dillard Bassett. During an appearance on Page Six Radio while promoting his new book The Tribe and I Have Spoken, Cesternino pushed back against the sentiment that the Housewives should be banned from the Emmy-winning series. In his words:
Mic drop moment. As someone who loves both Bravo and competition shows like Survivor, and RuPaul's Drag Race, The Traitors is basically my Avengers. But not all fans are created the same, and there are plenty of fans folks who tuned in to watch the Peacock series simply because The Real Housewives were included. And Rob C seems to think the Bravo community is a big reason why the show ended up getting as popular as it has become.
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The Traitors is streaming on Peacock. Tune into the latest hits from NBC and Bravo by subscribing to Peacock TV. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.
Later in his same appearance on Page Six Radio, Rob Cesternino compared the "gamers" from Survivor and Big Brother to the Real Housewives when competing in The Traitors. ASshe put it:
He ain't wrong. The Real Housewives have been part of some of the most iconic moments from The Traitors over the years, and they obviously know how to make good TV. I'm thinking of Candiace's conga line of death, as well as Phaedra Parks' 'Not Ekin-Su' moment. And the show casting a unique mixture of reality TV personalities is a big reason for its success. That includes the ladies of Bravo.
The Traitors Season 4 is streaming in its entirety (alongside the new season of UK) on Peacock as part of the 2026 TV schedule. As for Rob Cesternino, he's currently touring with his new book, get more info at https://robhasawebsite.com/events.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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