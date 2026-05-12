I Asked John Krasinski About Jack Ryan Meeting Alan Ritchson’s Reacher, But I Love His Crossover Idea Even More

Jack Ryan may have ended its four-season run on Prime Video after four seasons, but the John Krasinski-led franchise is returning by way of a new film, subtitled Ghost War, that’s set to hit the 2026 movie schedule. The existence of the follow-up flick is a testament to the IP’s continued popularity as well as the buzz surrounding the Tom Clancy TV universe as a whole. Given that, CinemaBlend recently asked Krasinski about the notion of crossing over with Alan Ritchson’s Reacher. However, Krasinski's idea got me even more excited.

Considering the ongoing success of the Clancy shows, it would just make too much sense to have some cross-pollination. Jack Ryan and the record-breaking Reacher honestly do feel like a match made in high-octane heaven. When I spoke to Krasinski in promotion of Ghost War, he didn’t confirm whether or not he’d spoken to Prime Video about having Ryan cross paths with other do-gooders. However, he did confirm that he’d spoken to a fellow A-lister about bringing back their Clancy character:

I mean, to be honest, the crossover I would love to see, and I've always loved to see, is Michael B. Jordan coming into our playing field, you know what I mean? I mean that's the Clancy character that we would love to bring in and play around with. I talk to Michael about it all the time. I think he has an availability window in 2045. So we'll see if — maybe when he's available, then we'll talk.

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Michael B. Jordan notably plays the role of John Kelly in 2021’s Without Remorse, and the film sees Kelly – a former Navy SEAL – on a quest for retribution following the deaths of his wife and unit cohorts. Honestly, I hadn’t even considered the notion of Jordan (a newly minted Oscar winner) reprising Kelly let alone teaming up with Jack Ryan. However, the thought of such a crossover is just too cool to ignore, and it delights me that John Krasinski has apparently even spoken to the Creed star about it.

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Of course, as mentioned, Jordan’s availability is a factor, but I think this project is worth pursuing. Jordan would lend a considerable amount of star power to an already-flourishing franchise. Not only that, but he and Krasinski could make for an imposing on-screen duo. Like the A Quiet Place star, Jordan can also bring a significant level of physicality to the proceedings. After all, Jordan did have to do quite a bit of training for Without Remorse, and he even learned to hold his breath under water for nearly three minutes.

While I’d be down to see Jack to team up with John, I still wouldn’t turn my nose up if Jack Reacher were to be involved. Alan Ritchson remains a star in his own right, and I could easily see him and Krasinski standing alongside each other. I honestly still think that could happen at some point, and Krasinski seems to like the notion of more crossovers as well:

The universe, like you said, Tom Clancy built this very smartly, and people fell in love with the specificity of these characters. So the more you can collide them, the better.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

A crossover may not be announced right now, but Prime Video subscription holders still have plenty to look forward to when it comes to Tom Clancy-related content. Ghost War aside, there’s also the upcoming fourth season of Reacher, which has also been renewed for Season 5. Aldis Hodge’s Cross is also returning for a third season and, on that note, it’d be great to see Alex Cross join forces with another character as well. In the meantime, though, I just hope the producers will keep a seat warm for Michael B. Jordan.

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For right now, though, look forward to streaming Jack Ryan: Ghost War on Prime Video, as it hits the streamer on May 20. Prepare yourself for John Krasinski's reprisal by streaming all four seasons of the show now. Also, stream Without Remorse while you're at it.