90 Day: The Single Life's Tell-All Preview Revealed A New Host And A Shocking Development For One Cast Member

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day: The Single Life episode "Act of Making It Official." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription and read at your own risk!

It's finally tell-all time for 90 Day: The Single Life Season 5, and there's a fresh face hosting the cast and their shocking reveals. Ross Matthews has stepped in for the usual hostess, Shaun Robinson, and seems more than ready to dish on all the wild stuff that went down this season.

After watching the trailer for the tell-all, I'm excited to see how this goes down under Matthews' watch. I wasn't too surprised to see the 90 Day Fiancé series found a way to work Jasmine Pineda into the special to taunt her ex Gino Palazzolo, but I was shocked to hear that Cortney Reardanz's engagement is officially off. Let's talk it out.

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Who Is Ross Matthews?

Ross Matthews has been in the television game for a long time, having done everything from being an intern on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno to being a co-host on The Drew Barrymore Show. He's stepping in for this tell-all special, and while he announced that before this big reveal, it's still pretty shocking all the same. I'm curious to see how he does compared to Shaun Robinson, and if her days of hosting tell-all specials are coming to an end.

Cortney And Phillip Are No Longer Engaged

The most shocking reveal from the tell-all came from Cortney Reardanz, who revealed that her engagement with her boyfriend, Phillip, is off. As it turned out, the couple split up after it was revealed that Cortney was still talking to Colt, even though they mutually agreed to cut him off after he moved out of Phillip's house.

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It was a shocking development, especially since Colt was showsn to be pretty terrible to Cortney throughout their relationship. She acted more like his live-in nurse than his girlfriend, and while he couldn't be intimate with her, he had no problem cheating on her with another woman.

Despite all of that, she threw away her relationship to stay in contact with him, though I have my suspicions. After all, Phillip and Cortney moved pretty fast to engagement, so maybe they were leaning toward not getting married before this occurred. I guess we'll get the full story when we see the two-part special, and I have a feeling that we'll be getting a lot of details about where this relationship went wrong.

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The first part of 90 Day: The Single Life's tell-all will hit the 2026 TV schedule on May 18th. I'm stoked to see what all the other participants have to say about this season, and what other surprises are on the way.