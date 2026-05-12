Euphoria’s Latest Episode Is Another Wild One For Sydney Sweeney, And Fans Are Calling It A ‘Humiliation Ritual’

Spoilers ahead for the most recent episode of Euphoria.

After a long wait, the third season of Euphoria is finally airing (and streaming with a HBO Max subscription). It's been a wild ride so far, with Sydney Sweeney's OnlyFans storyline getting a ton of feedback online. Cassie went even further into that world in Episode 5, and folks are going so far as to call it a "humiliation ritual" for the Anyone But You actress.

Euphoria Season 3 picked up on the cast years after High School, and the stakes have never been higher. Cassie and Nate's wedding costs got her onto OF, and now she's in LA trying to be a content creator. The latest episode "The Little Piggy" saw Sweeney's body on display, including her doing ASMR on her body, and even growing into a giant Godzilla-sized woman before smashing her breasts onto a high-rise building. It was a wild episode for the actress, and fans are sounding off on Twitter. Some esponses read:

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this whole season feels like a humiliation ritual for sydney sweeney what the fuck is this

Sydney Sweeney Humiliation show

I'm starting to think Sydney Sweeney is incapable of feeling shame.

how was Sydney Sweeney so comfortable filming this this is literally just porn

they told her she would be allowed to keep her career if she agreed to humiliate herself. She took the deal.

Well, they certainly didn't mince their words. Cassie's story this season has been very polarizing, and the newest episode has plenty of fodder for more discourse. Hey, they say any publicity is good publicity.

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Euphoria is streaming on HBO Max. If you want to see the new episodes or re-watch the first two seasons, you need an HBO Max subscription, so sign up now.

Shortly after its debut, Euphoria joined the ranks of HBO shows that got the world talking. Season 3 has been no exception, especially since it took years for Sam Levinson's the Emmy-winning series to return to our screens. There has been a ton of discourse about how Euphoria has changed, and especially about the wild scenes that Sydney Sweeney has had to film as Cassie. And the way that the actress' body was on display in "This Little Piggy" has already set the internet ablaze.

There are still a number of episodes in Euphoria's third season on the way, so there's no telling when Cassie's OnlyFans story will go. But she's also seemingly breaking into the acting world, so maybe that story will quiet down a bit.

Euphoria airs new episodes Sundays as part of the 2026 TV schedule. The show is presumably doing huge numbers... especially if the online chatter is any indication.