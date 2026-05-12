American Dad Aired A Weird Kevin Hart Joke As The Comedian Was Getting Roasted Live On Netflix, And I Can't Believe This Was A Coincidence

Spoilers below for the latest episode of American Dad, so be warned if you haven’t yet watched it live on Fox via YouTube TV subscription or streaming next-day via Hulu subscription.

Sunday night was a big one for comedian Kevin Hart, who was the core target for his much-hyped live Roast on Netflix, where he shockingly buried the hatchet with Katt Williams after years of beefing, with even The Rock making an extremely foul-mouthed appearance near the end. But elsewhere on the 2026 TV lineup, American Dad’s latest episode gave the stand-up comedian the most baffling shout out that seems hard to believe was entirely coincidental. Somebody get Wheels and the Legman on the case!

"Dude, You're Getting a Del!" Featured A Joke With An End-Of-Episode Payoff

(Image credit: Fox)

The episode was partially focused on Klaus' inability to be fatherly to Snot while banging his mom, only to realize that Snot's former father figure Del is the ultimate stand-in dad. (It's the kind of plot lunacy that might only work 21 years into a show's run, but probably not in a debut season.) In the first half of the ep, when Klaus and Snot are at a sports cards store, Snot addresses his collection of "all the great Jewish athletes" — a single Sandy Koufax card — and says all he needs now is "the other one."

Latest Videos From

It's a funny enough joke in and of itself, but it's then followed by a color tone change and a pause in the visuals, with an announcer chiming in with the following request for viewers:

Hey Dadders, who do you think Snot considers the other great Jewish athlete? Whisper your answer into the side of your television set, and if you're right, Roger will say your name on-air at the end of the episode. Weird Announcer Man

Arguably one of the weirder gags American Dad has leaned into over the years, and one that sort of pays homage to live-TV call-ins. Which brings us back to the simultaneously airing Roast.

As the episode was nearing its end, Roger...(ahem)...Marmalade was sliding down the cat-pole in the middle of the cat-fe stolen from Hailey — another non-first-season story arc — and the announcer came back to set up Roger's reveal: Kevin Hart. Amusingly enough, the alien-feline was just as confused as I was to hear it, and when he asked for confirmation, the announcer shared:

That's right. Comedian Kevin Hart correctly guessed 'Julian Edelman.' That Same Weird Announcer Man

Could that have just been a silly coincidence, though? I don't think so. And I also don't think Netflix possibly could have had the premiere date for Hart's Roast set when this episode was written and animated. So what gives?

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Why That Kevin Hart Reference Made Too Much Sense To Be Kismet

The most obvious factor here is that the Roast was airing as American Dad's credits were rolling. But it's not just that the timing of the airing aligned with the live special.

As many likely remember, Kevin Hart was the host of 2024's The Roast of Tom Brady, with the former NFL giant returning to the Forum to deliver his harsh rebuttals. Who else was on the dais and took the mic during that event? None other than former Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman, who was raised as a Christian and only later in life converted to Judaism and publicly presented as being Jewish. That element feels in line with American Dad's humor, but the timing?

I genuinely wonder whether or not the "Kevin Hart" lines were recorded as close to airtime as possible to give the gag an added sense of timeliness and relevance. I don't think that would be too far outside what's possible, given the announcer didn't need to be animated at all.

I guess it's not IMPOSSIBLE for this to be just some wacky-cool timing on the American Dad creative team's part, and I think they're definitely clever enough. I just don't think that's what explains away this instance. Surely I'm not the only one, right?