Mortal Kombat II Writer Explains Why The Sequel Killed Off That Hero So Early (And Now I Feel Better TBH)
Points were made.
Spoilers ahead for Mortal Kombat II. If you haven't seen it look away!
Some of the best video game movies have arrived over the past few years, including Simon McQuoid's Mortal Kombat (which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription). The sequel Mortal Kombat II is in theaters now, and a ton of beloved characters were killed off throughout its 116-minute runtime. And writer Jeremy Slater recently explained why Lewis Tan's Cole Young was murdered so early into the movie.
The first Mortal Kombat movie was very much about Cole, an original character who didn't come from the video games. But despite being the protagonist of that title, he got very limited screen time before being killed by Shao Khan in the sequel. In an interview with Variety, Slater explained how his early death came about, revealing:
It looks like Slater himself was the person who pitched Cole dying in Mortal Kombat II, depite being the first movie's main character. But the sequel pivoted its focus to Karl Urban's Johnny Cage and Adeline Rudolph's Kitana, and Lewis Tan's character was the first hero to be killed off during the titular tournament.
Mortal Kombat II's reviews praised the movie's action, and how closely it felt to the video games. Later in the same interview, Jeremy Slater went on to explain why he felt passionate about Cole being killed off in the new action movie, saying:
He's not wrong. The inclusion of Lewis Tan's character in the first movie was confusing to the hardcore fans, giving just how many Mortal Kombat characters there were to chose from when adapting the games for the big screen. And it sounds like Slater and company heard those concerns, and killed off Cole so that there was more screen time to devote to established fighters.
Of course, there were some moviegoers who enjoyed Cole, and were bummed he got killed off so unceremoniously in the sequel. But Jeremy Slater offered some comments that might help folks feel better, saying:
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Honestly, I do feel better now. While Cole might be gone, that doesn't mean that Lewis Tan will be through with the Mortal Kombat franchise. We saw as Joe Taslim Bi-Han went from Sub-Zero to Noob Saibot in the first sequel, so perhaps Tan will get to portray another character in a possible threequel. Some fans are already throwing out options online, including Kenshi. The actor is great, so I'd love to see him back in a future sequel.
Mortal Kombat II is in theaters now as part of the 2026 movie release list. It's currently unclear if Warner Bros. is moving forward with more movies, but Jeremy Slater has ideas for four more titles.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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