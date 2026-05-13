Supriya Ganesh’s Comments About Fan Reactions To Her Pitt Exit Have Me Even More Bummed About Mohan

The Pitt’s second season wrapped on the 2026 TV schedule in April, so fans are now looking forward to Season 3. While there is a lot to get excited about, fans are also a bit sad because the series will be down at least one doctor. It was previously revealed that Supriya Ganesh is leaving the series as Dr. Samira Mohan, and her comments about the fan reactions have me even more bummed.

When Ganesh’s departure was announced, fans did not take it very well. Samira is definitely a fan-favorite, and viewers did not hold back their strong feelings about the choice not to have her clock in for Season 3. Noah Wyle explained why the departure was necessary, saying that shaking the cast up every season is inevitable, because staff turnover in hospitals is high. But that doesn’t make her exit hurt any less. Ganesh spoke to Variety about all of this and the fan reactions to it, and she said it got to a point where the love and support were overwhelming:

The day that news broke, I saw my name was trending on Twitter, and I was like, ‘Gotta put the phone down and go outside.’ So, I haven’t really been keeping track of it, to be honest, but I’ve been getting such sweet, lovely messages from people, and I’ve honestly just been surprised at how much people love the character and saw so much of themselves in her, and that’s what I’m going to miss.

I have been so sad ever since finding out that Dr. Mohan will no longer be on The Pitt, and knowing that Ganesh has seen what everyone has been saying about her and her character just bums me out even more. The fact that the fans’ love and support are what will make Ganesh miss being on the series makes me emotional.

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It also doesn’t help that The Pitt’s Season 2 finale left Mohan’s future up in the air. She had been deciding on which career path to take once her residency ends, but with Season 3 presumably picking up only a few months after Season 2’s Fourth of July shift, she’ll still be in her final year of residency. So the fact that there is still so much story to tell with her and she won’t even be included in the third season is a serious bummer.

HBO Max: Plans start from $10.99 a month

New episodes of The Pitt will return next year. However, for now, you can use an HBO Max subscription to stream the first two seasons in full.

Of course, with PTMC being a teaching hospital, it makes sense that doctors and nurses would be rotating in and out, especially since a single season only takes place over the course of a single shift. There are a lot of reasons that can be given as to why someone isn’t included in a season, whether they’ve left the hospital, aren’t on shift, or won’t be in until later. But whatever the reason, fans were not happy about Mohan being cut, and I’m right there with them.

It’s always possible that Season 2 won’t be the last that fans see of Dr. Samira Mohan, and I genuinely hope that Ganesh is able to lock something new down soon because I already miss seeing her on my screen. For those needing a Mohan fix, both seasons of The Pitt are streaming with an HBO Max subscription.