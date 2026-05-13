Tom Cruise Celebrated Top Gun's Return To Theaters With Throwback Pics That Have Me Feeling All The Nostalgia

On May 16, 1986, Top Gun was released in theaters, and then on May 27, 2022, Top Gun: Maverick flew on to the big screen. Now, 40 years after the release of the first film and nearly four years after the sequel, both movies will return to the cinema alongside the projects on the 2026 movie schedule . So, naturally, Tom Cruise is celebrating with some throwback pictures that have me feeling very nostalgic.

Fittingly, Cruise posted photos from Top Gun and Maverick to promote the movies’ returns to theaters. The first slide features the actor in the first flick giving a thumbs up, and that’s followed by the iconic photo of Maverick and Iceman shaking hands, as well as a lovely image of Goose, his wife, Maverick, Charlie and toddler Rooster singing. After that, he posted some epic photos from Maverick, and overall, it created a very exciting post about these beloved movies. Check it out:

A post shared by Tom Cruise (@tomcruise) A photo posted by on

Well, this has made me oh, so nostalgic. While I was born years after Top Gun came out, it’s a movie that’s been a big part of my life for as long as I can remember. I’ve rewatched Top Gun and Maverick more times than I can count (on VCR, DVD and with a Paramount+ subscription ). So, this post has me thinking back on all those fond memories.

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Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. This includes both Top Gun movies.

It’s also a great reminder that we’ll get to see both films in theaters! For me, I’ll 100% be doing a double feature, and seeing Top Gun in IMAX and Maverick in Dolby. And I can’t wait! While I did get to see the sequel in theaters a few years ago, I’ve never seen the 1986 movie on the big screen, and I can’t wait to witness the action that way for the first time.

I’m also really looking forward to the Maverick rewatch. You better believe I want to see those intense flying scenes and the shirtless football scene in all their glory on a massive screen.

To top this whole experience off, you can even get a helmet popcorn bucket . Talk about an A+ moviegoing experience! No wonder Tom Cruise is hyping it up while also reminiscing on Top Gun’s milestone anniversary.

Now, if you are looking to feel the need for speed and you want to see the scenes that go with the images Cruise posted, you can catch Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick in theatres starting today, May 13. The two films will stay on the big screen for a week after that, so make sure you go see them before they fly away.

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After that, it’ll be time to put the nostalgia away and look to the future, because Top Gun 3 is happening . While it’s been talked about for years, it was officially confirmed this year at CinemaCon when it was announced that one of Maverick’s co-writers, Ehren Kruger, would be returning to write the script.

So, get excited, folks, because Maverick will fly again. However, for now, you can go back and relive his first two trips to Top Gun by heading to the movie theater to watch Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick.