I consider myself a casual Billie Eilish fan, in that I'm familiar with her hits and recognize that she has an incredible voice, but that's mainly the extent of it. My interest in Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D) was a combination of curiosity about the musician and her tour, and James Cameron's involvement in the making of the movie.

The idea that Cameron and Eilish were teaming up to direct and produce a 3D concert film caught my attention from the first trailer. That's what got me into my seat for a screening of the new 2026 movie, but what I took away from the experience was more than just an appreciation for a concert film shown in 3D. I also learned that Billie Eilish is truly a performer for the fans.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

What She Was Made For

Maybe suggesting Eilish is a performer for the fans sounds obvious, or maybe most performers like to think that they do what they do for the people who show up to see them, but my impression of Eilish as I watched the Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour concert film was that it's important that she sets the bar by her own standards when it comes to her fans. In fact, the exact phrase she used, which really stuck with me, was:

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I wanna be an artist that I would be a fan of.

I don't think I'd fault any mega-star if their primary career aspiration was to maintain their mega-star status. As someone who prefers not to be in the limelight, I just assume there's something in the DNA or brain chemistry of many performers that causes them to shine brighter in front of an audience. Maybe that's part of what motivates Eilish, I couldn't say, but when she shows off the scrape on her hand, and we see her putting herself in arm's length (and grabby-hands'-length) of her fans during her show, it really seems like she has more of a symbiotic relationship with the people who come to see her sing. Satisfying them satisfies her.

She even admitted, when talking about the enthusiastic way people reach for her, that she would've been the same way if an artist she loved was close enough to touch. She knows what they're feeling, and that's something special, I think. It's the biggest thing I took away from the movie, in fact. (Though I would encourage fans to maybe consider trimming their nails if they're hoping to get a chance to touch her during a future concert?)

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Other Impressions:

I loved the parts of the film shot amidst/behind the crowd. There were moments when I felt like I was actually behind a group of screaming fans with their hands in the air.

I got tired just watching Billie run around that giant stage.

A room full of rescue dogs provided as a mood lift for her team?! ❤️😭

The scene where she records the looped vocals was so beautiful.

As an outsider of the fandom, I appreciated James Cameron's curious approach to showcasing what Billie Eilish does.

I love seeing how emotional Billie's fans get at her shows. As a Swiftie, I get it!

I need to add more Billie Eilish to my playlists.

I'll close this out by saying that I really hope we continue to see more concert movies, especially featuring big artists like Billie Eilish. Not everyone can afford to see their favorite artist live, and there are plenty of people who would love the opportunity to see the show again, even if they can. What's more, casual fans like me have the opportunity to really see an artist do their thing and learn more about them. I only knew a couple of the songs performed during the film (the obvious ones: "Bad Guy," "Birds of a Feather," etc.), but I still had a great time watching the movie and came away from it with a deeper appreciation of who she is as an artist.