The Funny Chat Kit Harington Had With A Game Of Thrones Fan That Made Him ‘Feel Old’

Kit Harington spent nearly a decade as one of the faces of Game of Thrones but, apparently, nothing makes time feel quite as unforgivable as a fan encounter in the wild. The actor, forever tied to Jon Snow no matter how many other roles he takes on, recently shared a funny story about meeting a young viewer. And, while that run-in was pleasant, it ended with Harington really feeling his age.

This week, Harington appeared at the Disney Upfront, where he spoke to Entertainment Tonight. As seen in a clip posted to the outlet's X account, the British actor talked about how strange and touching it is to realize that Game of Thrones had still been finding new fans. The show premiered on HBO in 2011 and ended in 2019, though it's still available to stream in its entirety with an HBO Max subscription. The world of Westeros has not stopped attracting new viewers. Harington recalled a recent interaction that left him feeling the years a bit more sharply:

I’m starting to feel old, like I went to a shop yesterday, and this lovely young man said, ‘I love Game of Thrones!’ And I was like, ‘How old are you?’ And he said, ‘18.’ And I went, ‘You were three when I started that show.’ Isn’t that amazing, that people are still watching it?

Harington was only in his mid-20s when Game of Thrones began airing, and Jon Snow became one of the show’s central figures almost immediately. For longtime viewers, it might still feel like the series is a relatively recent obsession. Then an 18-year-old fan shows up and casually reveals that they were barely out of toddlerhood when Ned Stark first brought his solemn, secretive son to Winterfell.

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It's also a reminder of how enormous Game of Thrones remains, despite the noise that followed its final season. The ending became one of the most debated TV finales of the modern era, and the Beast Within actor himself has since addressed the backlash, including the petition calling for the last season to be remade. In a January interview, he said that the reaction “genuinely angered” him because he knew how hard the cast and creative team had worked on the series.

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Still, the shop encounter shows the other side of that legacy. People may argue about where the show landed, but they are still watching it, still recommending it and still recognizing Harington from a role he started playing 15 years ago. That is a strange kind of immortality for an actor. You get to move on, but the character keeps circling back in someone else’s living room.

Harington has also been candid about needing distance from Westeros. He previously said he could not bring himself to watch House of the Dragon, now moving into its third season, and would need several years before revisiting Game of Thrones itself. He also confirmed that the once-discussed Jon Snow spinoff was no longer moving forward because the team could not find the right story.

Fans clearly have not left Jon Snow behind. If anything, younger viewers are now discovering the show without the week-to-week chaos, Reddit theories and Sunday night dread that defined its original run. They get the whole saga at once. Harington gets to be told by an 18-year-old that they love the show, then do the horrifying arithmetic.

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For the rest of us, it is a funny little reminder that Game of Thrones is no longer just a massive TV hit from the 2010s. It is becoming a generational handoff. Jon Snow may know nothing, but the actor behind the glum, brooding looks now knows exactly how fast 15 years can sneak up on a person.