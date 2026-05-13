Demi Moore Shared A Lovely Lavender Take On The Sheer Trend That I'm Utterly Obsessed With

I don’t think the sheer trend will ever go out of style, especially since celebs are constantly upping their game and rocking new and innovative outfits that are see-through. Case in point, Demi Moore just rocked a lovely lavender gown that I’m utterly obsessed with, and we need to talk about it.

Demi Moore wore the look you’re about to see to the La Vie D'Une Femme screening at the Cannes Film Festival. She’s currently serving on this year’s competition jury for the festival, which means she’s attending lots of screenings and premieres in glamorous gowns. Her most recent outfit was this lovely lavender look:

(Image credit: Photo by JB Lacroix/FilmMagic)

Now, this outfit is custom Gucci, according to Moore’s stylist, Brad Goreski. Over on Instagram, he shared that information along with a stunning image of the gown on a hanger. Take a look at this remarkable sheer number in the lovely light:

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(Image credit: Brad Goreski's Instagram)

I’m seriously obsessed with this look. It’s also styled to perfection. Along with the off-the-shoulder gown, the Ghost star rocked pretty dangly diamond earrings and a matching ring. She also had on matching purple pumps. For the makeup, they kept it fairly neutral, which let the purple really shine, and she wore her hair in a semi-wet look that complemented the sheer dress perfectly.

Overall, this look fits right in with Moore’s unique style. From the feather dress she wore to the 2026 Oscars to this purple number, she’s never afraid to make a bold statement with her red carpet ensembles. And I love it.

I’m also so here for how this gown plays into the sheer trend. We’ve seen Rachel Zegler rock a flowy lavender sheer look that included lingerie. Meanwhile, Nicole Kidman had a purple sheer dress in a magazine spread that was form-fitting and to die for. Then, Moore’s dress almost looks like water cascading down her body, and I love the mix of that texture with the bright lavender color.

Truly, from gothic see-through looks to vibrant ones like this, the sheer trend knows no bounds, and the Landman actress has fully proven that again.

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This likely won’t be the last stunning outfit we see from Moore, either. The Cannes Film Festival runs from May 12 to 23, and the actress has already had more than one jaw-dropping fashion moment. That’s right, this purple number was the follow-up to the sequined JACQUEMUS gown Moore wore to the festival’s opening ceremony. So, as the event goes on, I expect to see her slaying the red carpet in more lovely looks.

Now, while we wait for those, this vibrant dress also reminded me that Demi Moore is starring in Boots Riley and Keke Palmer's literally colorful project on the 2026 movie schedule , I Love Boosters. That film hits theaters on May 22, so this purple number was the perfect reminder to get excited for it.

A post shared by Demi Moore (@demimoore) A photo posted by on

So, with all that said, let’s all take a moment to appreciate this sheer lavender gown from Demi Moore. She once again has proven her status as a fashion icon, and she’s shown us yet another way to slay the sheer trend.