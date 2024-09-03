For about as long as movies have been around, Hollywood has been churning out patriotic American movies that make the country, and some of its most notable figures, look like larger than life icons. Over the years, some of the best sports movies , a handful of quintessential ‘80s movies , and so many others have left audiences feeling all warm and fuzzy with patriotic themes or moments (for better or worse).

Here are 32 of the most patriotic American movies of all time.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Patton (1970)

One of the great American icons of the 20th century, General George S. Patton was instrumental in the Allies winning World War II. The legendary military mind’s life and legacy are put on full display in Patton, a 1970 biopic starring George C. Scott in an Academy Award-winning performance. And it doesn’t get more patriotic than starting a movie with a decorated general standing in front of the biggest American flag in cinematic history.

(Image credit: MGM/UA Entertainment Company)

Rocky IV (1985)

There are some who believe Rocky IV is responsible for thawing, and eventually ending, the Cold War. The fourth installment in the beloved franchise, the movie not only features a boxer covered head to toe with American flags, but it also shows that Soviet technology and doping schemes are no match for a boxer from the U.S. of A and his old school approach.

(Image credit: MGM)

Red Dawn (1984)

Restart the “Days Without A John Milius Reference” board because we have to talk about the famed director’s 1984 classic, Red Dawn. This movie, which follows a group of Colorado teenagers as they take on invading communist forces, is one of those movies where you just want to throw your fist into the sky and yell “America!”

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Top Gun (1986)

Is Top Gun a movie or a really expensive promotional tool for the U.S. Navy, because Tony Scott’s 1986 action flick has all the latest and greatest tech and weaponery on display. Sure, most of the movie is about Tom Cruise’s Maverick trying to top his rivals in a not-so-friendly competition, but that final act where he takes on some MiGs screams “don’t mess with America.”

(Image credit: Universal)

Born On The Fourth Of July (1989)

Okay, Oliver Stone’s Born on the Fourth of July does paint the U.S. military (and politicians and certain civilians) in a rather bad light, but this iconic Tom Cruise movie is extremely patriotic, just not in the traditional sense. Veteran Ron Kovic (Cruise) goes through a lot over the course of the movie and becomes an outspoken critic of the Vietnam War and takes great lengths to make sure the country doesn’t forget those who sacrificed all.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Forrest Gump (1994)

Forrest Gump, one of Tom Hanks’ best movies , has a little bit of everything in it. There’s a tragic love story, there’s an epic tale of rags-to-riches, and there’s also a saga of an unassuming boy from Greenbow, Alabama becoming an American icon. If the war scenes weren’t enough, the awesome ping pong escapades of Hanks’ beloved character should do it.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Independence Day (1996)

On the surface, Independence Day looks like nothing more than an alien invasion movie. However, upon starting the movie it doesn’t take long to realize that this 1996 box office juggernaut is an extremely patriotic movie. Like, is there anything better than BIll Pullman’s iconic “this is our Independence Day” speech before the final battle?

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

The Patriot (2000)

Is The Patriot a good movie? No. Is it a ridiculous movie? Yes. And is it an overly patriotic movie? Dude, Mel Gibson’s character kills the British villain with an American flag. It doesn’t get more patriotic than that.

(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures)

Miracle (2004)

One of the most inspiring sports underdog stories ever captured on film, Miracle follows the U.S. Hockey team as they pull off the seemingly impossible task of defeating the Soviet Union in the 1980 Winter Olympics. America beating the Russkis in the height of the Cold War? Don’t get much more patriotic than that.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

Air Force One (1997)

Featuring one of Harrison Ford’s best characters , Air Force One follows the U.S. President as he attempts to take back his plane from a group of heavily-armed terrorists led by Gary Oldman and his absurd accent. They don’t make movies, or presidents, like this these days.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

Before he turned against his country and became a more conscious hero, Steve Rogers became the Allies best hope in Captain America: The First Avenger. One of the best Marvel movies , this 2011 superhero flick follows Chris Evans’ titular hero as he goes from a tiny yet determined New Yorker wanting to fight in the war to one of the men responsible for bringing peace to the world. Sure, there’s some toxic patriotism in this, but we’ll let it slide.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Mr. Smith Goes To Washington (1939)

Though it doesn’t focus on heroic military minds saving the day or teenagers rising up to defeat evil Commies, Mr. Smith Goes to Washington is a patriotic movie that shows the best of the American spirit. Centering on Jefferson Smith (James Stewart), a junior U.S. Senator upon his arrival to Capitol Hill, the movie explores the “rights” and “wrongs” of politics and standing up for your convictions.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

1776 (1972)

A musical about the founding of America? Move over Hamilton, we’re talking about 1776, Peter H. Hunt’s historical drama that serves as a fictionalized account of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Where else are you going to see John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, Ben Franklin, and John Hancock (not Herbie Hancock) singing and dancing like this?

(Image credit: DreamWorks/Paramount)

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

There are war movies and then there is Saving Private Ryan. Steven Spielberg’s World War II drama is epic in both scope and scale with its story about a group of soldiers going to great lengths to protect a seemingly normal private and prevent his mother from losing all her boys in battle.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Sergeant York (1941)

Howard Hawks’ landmark World War I film, Sergeant York, features one of the best displays of heroism in the history of cinema. Gary Cooper portrays the titular pacifist as he goes against his beliefs to protect his fellow soldiers and the toll it takes on his mind and spirit.

(Image credit: Universal Studios)

Apollo 13 (1995)

To prevent catastrophic failure from turning into a national tragedy, America’s greatest minds come together with some old-fashioned American ingenuity to bring a group of astronauts back home. Ron Howard’s Apollo 13, which nearly earned Tom Hanks his third-consecutive Oscar, isn’t overtly patriotic, but it does showcase the brilliance of the nation.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Bridge Of Spies (2015)

With Cold War tensions at a near-record high, a New York lawyer (played by Tom Hanks) plays a key role in a prison swap between the U.S. and the Soviet Union. Much like other films set in the era, there are some heavy patriotic themes throughout Bridge of Spies.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Lincoln (2012)

Steven Spielberg pulled out all the stops for Lincoln, his 2012 historical drama about the 16th President of the United States’ (played by Daniel Day-Lewis) quest to end slavery once and for all, bring peace and save the Union during the American Civil War.

(Image credit: Sony)

Zero Dark Thirty (2012)

A movie about the operation to kill Osama Bin Laden, the mastermind behind the September 11th attacks? Yeah, there was no way Kathryn Bigelow’s Zero Dark Thirty wasn’t going to be one of the most patriotic movies of the 2010s.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

United 93 (2006)

One of the best movies of 2006 , United 93 serves as a reenactment of the titular flight hijacked by terrorists on the morning of September 11, 2001, with a heavy focus on the passengers who fought for control of the plane to prevent it from reaching its target, presumably the U.S. Capitol.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Yankee Doodle Dandy (1942)

Yankee Doodle Dandy tells the story of George M. Cohan (James Cagney), a retired entertainer who accepts the call of his nation in the early days of World War II to portray FDR, which eventually leads to him meeting the actual president and receiving the Congressional Gold Medal.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

All The President’s Men (1976)

Patriotism comes in all shapes and sizes, as shown in All the President’s Men. This 1976 retelling of Washington Post reporters Carl Bernstein (Dustin Hoffman) and Bob Woodward’s (Robert Redford) investigation into the Watergate Scandal is brilliant in just about every way.

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Gettysburg (1993)

Released 130 years after the battle on which it was based, Ronald F. Maxwell’s Gettysburg spends several hours chronicling the heroics of several soldiers and generals during the height of the American Civil War. Though it does spend a lot of time on the traitors in the Confederate Army, its themes of love for country and a better tomorrow make it a worthy addition.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Hidden Figures (2016)

One of the most powerful black family movies of the past decade, Hidden Figures tells the story of the unlikely heroes who helped get man to the moon and help America win the Space Race. With incredibly moving messages of patriotism, representation, and making yourself heard, there’s a lot to love.

(Image credit: Touchstone Pictures)

Armageddon (1998)

Though Armageddon is not very realistic and is a bit over the top, it’s one of those movies that makes you feel proud to be American. Yeah, it’s silly and has more inaccuracies than just about any other space movie ever made, but who saves the day in the end?

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Argo (2012)

Ben Affleck’s Argo takes a great number of liberties with the source material and history of the Iran Hostage Crisis, but this Best Picture winner is a blast to watch. American ingenuity and Hollywood magic work hand-in-hand in this saga about the CIA saving a group of American hostages when no one else could get the job down.

(Image credit: Dreamworks)

Flags Of Our Fathers (2006)

One of two World War II movies directed by Clint Eastwood in the mid-2000s, Flags of Our Fathers recounts the events that led to one of the most iconic photographs of the 20th century: the raising of the flag on Iwo Jima. Though a box office dud, this is one of the most powerful, impactful, and patriotic movies to hit the big screen in the past 20 years.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

The Longest Day (1962)

One of the most epic war movies ever produced, The Longest Day (directed by Ken Annakin, Andrew Marton, and Bernhard Wicki) takes an in-depth look at practically every aspect of the D-Day landings in Normandy, including the planning and aftermath. With a massive cast that includes the likes of John Wayne, Henry Fonda, Robert Mitchum, and Sean Connery, this is a military drama you don’t want to miss.

(Image credit: TriStar)

Glory (1989)

Edward Zwick’s Academy Award-winning military drama, Glory, tells the story of the first all-African American regiment to fight in the American Civil War. Emotional as it is epic, this transfixing, inspiring, and patriotic war film checks all the boxes and will leave you feeling moved, no matter what. Plus, the cast, which includes the likes of Morgan Freeman, Denzel Washington, Matthew Broderick, and Cary Elwes, is top-notch through and through.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Right Stuff (1983)

A 1980s box office bomb that is actually great , The Right Stuff tells the story of the first 15 years of America’s space program. Following the lives of NASA astronauts John Glenn (Ed Harris), Chuck Yeager (Sam Shepard), and Al Shepard (Scott Glenn), among others, Philip Kaufman’s epic biopic shows what can be achieved when a nation brings together its brightest minds and bravest pilots.

The Right Stuff $16.72 at Amazon

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Thirteen Days (2000)

Released on Christmas Day 2000, Roger Donaldson’s Thirteen Days recounts the events of the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, an event that nearly saw the Cold War between America and the Soviet Union get hot and bring an end to the world. Kevin Costner, Bruce Greenwood, and Steven Culp are all brilliant in their respective roles.

(Image credit: Touchstone)

Pearl Harbor (2001)

Pearl Harbor is far from being one of Michael Bay’s best movies, but it’s probably the director’s most patriotic. Yeah, it’s long, has too many subplots, and the romance distracts from the story, but there’s no denying how great the actual Pearl Harbor sequence looks all these years later.

Whenever you need a patriotic movie, you can certainly turn to this list for inspiration!