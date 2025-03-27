32 Movies Based On Short Children’s Books

Some of the most important and formative books from a person’s childhood tend to be less than 100 pages, or even much, much shorter. Yet, the stories they tell are brimming with enough imagination to inspire a feature-length film, and many of them have. Take a trip down memory lane with us as we reminisce about the beloved, short children’s books that were later adapted for cinema (or as a made-for-TV movie).

Zathura (2005)

More than two decades after he wrote Jumanji, Chris Van Allsburg released a 32-page sequel about another board game that took two brothers on an adventure in a whole different kind of territory: outer space. Three years later, director Jon Favreau turned Zathura into an exciting sci-fi flick starring Josh Hutcherson, Jonah Bobo, Dax Shepard, Kristen Stewart, and Tim Robbins that is fun for the whole family.

How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

One of Dr. Seuss' most beloved books, 1957's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, was first adapted into a half-hour, animated TV special in 1966 that is now considered one of the all-time best Christmas movies and an annual tradition. Also recognized as an annual tradition by many is director Ron Howard's live-action, feature-length adaptation, featuring incredible production design straight out of the 64-page book and led by a wonderfully uproarious performance by Jim Carrey in the green, curmudgeonly title role.

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs (2009)

In Judi and Ron Barrett's 32-page 1978 picture book, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, there is no explanation for why food conveniently falls from the sky over the town of Chewandswallow. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller reimagine the gastronomic weather phenomenon as the result of a revolutionary device by aspiring inventor Flint Lockwood (voiced by Bill Hader) in their animated feature adaptation, which also inspired a 2013 sequel and a TV series prequel.

Night At The Museum (2006)

One of Ben Stiller's most beloved family films is director Shawn Levy's Night at the Museum, which spawned two fellow live-action sequels and an animated follow-up made for Disney+. The book that started it all is writer and illustrator Milan Trenc's 32-page 1993 effort in which a night watchman for New York's American Museum of Natural History discovers the exhibits come to life when the sun goes down.

Where The Wild Things Are (2009)

Writer and illustrator Maurice Sendak won the Caldecott Medal for Most Distinguished Picture Book for his 1963 classic, Where the Wild Things Are. With the use of brilliant puppetry, writer and director Spike Jonze brought the story of the young, mischievous Max (Max Records) and his journey to a land of large monsters to life in a visually stunning live-action film.

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

The first stop-motion animated Wes Anderson movie, Fantastic Mr. Fox, features the voice talents of George Clooney, Meryl Streep, and others as a group of furry woodland creatures fighting a group of farmers threatening their livelihood. The story comes from a 96-page novel by Roald Dahl.

The Polar Express (2004)

Robert Zemeckis' first experiment with performance capture was an adaptation of Chris Van Allsburg's award-winning, 32-page book, The Polar Express, from 1985. It stars Academy Award winner Tom Hanks as several characters, including a conductor taking a group of children on a trip to the North Pole by train.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)

Did you know that Chitty Chitty Bang Bang comes from the mind of the same author whose work inspired the James Bond movies? Ian Fleming's illustrated story about a flying car, which was later adapted into a magical, musical adventure comedy starring Dick Van Dyke, was first published in three 48-page volumes in 1964.

Dumbo (1941)

Dumbo, the Flying Elephant, by writer Helen Aberson and illustrator Harold Pearl, was originally going to be published in 1939 as a "Roll-a-Book," which was read by turning a scroll a tablet-like device in lieu of flipping pages. However, before the technically inventive story could officially hit the shelves, the rights to the large-eared, aviary circus animal were purchased to make what would become a classic Disney animated movie that Tim Burton later adapted as a live-action feature.

Jumanji (1995)

Chris Van Allsburg's 32-page, 1981 picture book, Jumanji, was the basis for director Joe Johnston's Robin Williams-led hit about a board game that releases a jungle's worth of mayhem into our world. The concept was later reinvented for two sequels about a video game that literally immerses its players into the wild.

Horton Hears A Who! (2008)

Years after he played The Grinch, Jim Carrey returned to the world of Dr. Seuss as the title character of the animated Horton Hears a Who! Just like the original 72-page book from 1954, the story follows an optimistic elephant who becomes the guardian of a microscopic community led by a nervous Mayor (voiced by Steve Carell), which Horton's fellow jungle inhabitants do not believe is real.

Curious George (2006)

Curious George made his debut in H.A. Rey's 1939 book, Cecily G. and the Nine Monkeys, before the overly enthusiastic young primate became the star of his own series of children's books. Frank Welker voiced the character in an animated film adaptation that also starred Will Ferrell as The Man in the Yellow Hat.

Zenon: Girl Of The 21st Century (1999)

One of the most popular Disney Channel Original Movies was Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century, starring Kirsten Storms as a teen living on a space station who is sent to Earth as punishment. The made-for-TV film, which spawned two sequels, was based on a 48-page 1996 picture book by Marilyn Sadler and Roger Bollen.

The Cat In The Hat (2003)

Mike Myers donned heavy makeup and a suit of human hair to become Dr. Seuss' most iconic creation in The Cat in the Hat, which is not considered one of the best Dr. Seuss movies by many. In fact, according to Today, the author's widow, Audrey Geisel, was so unimpressed with Bo Welch's film, which also starred Spencer Breslin and Dakota Fanning, that she prohibited Hollywood from making any more live-action features out of her husband's work.

Alexander And The Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day (2014)

Writer Judith Viorst and illustrator Ray Cruz's award-winning 1972 book, Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day, tells the story of a young boy having a crummy time in 32 pages. In Disney's feature-length, live-action adaptation, not only is Ed Oxenbould's Alexander struggling with bad luck, but so is his family, including his parents, played by Steve Carell and Jennifer Garner.

The Boss Baby (2017)

In Marla Frazee's 2007 illustrated children's book, The Boss Baby, an unreliable narrator describes how his infant brother took over the household with his domineering managerial skills. The Dreamworks Animation movie based on the book expands on the concept in wildly bizarre directions, making the title character (voiced by Alec Baldwin) the leader of a heavenly organization who is accidentally born on Earth.

Clifford The Big Red Dog (2021)

The first feature film based on Norman Bridwell's picture book series about an unusually large dog, 2004's Clifford's Really Big Movie, was a spin-off from PBS' animated series adaptation. Years later, Clifford the Big Red Dog was brought into the real world in a live-action film starring Darby Camp as his owner, Emily Elizabeth, and Jack Whitehall as her uncle, Casey.

The Stupids (1996)

Throughout the 1970s and 1980s, Harry Allard and James Marshall wrote four books about The Stupids, a family so incompetent that they often run into confusion or trouble completing even the most mundane tasks. John Landis helmed a live-action film adaptation in which Stanley Stupid (Tom Arnold), his wife Joan (Jessica Lundy), daughter Petunia (Alex McKenna), and son Buster (Bug Hall), try to solve the mystery of their missing garbage and stumble upon a supposed conspiracy.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (2022)

Bernard Waber's 48-page, 1965 book, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, is a sequel to 1962's The House on East 88th Street. Both serve as the basis for Will Speck and Josh Gordon's family film, which stars pop star Shawn Mendes as the titular singing reptile who befriends and moves in with a human family who recently moved to New York City.

The Lorax (2012)

Dr. Seuss' environmentally conscious 1971 story, The Lorax – in which an orange creature tries to save the trees from an ignorant industrialist – was made into an animated film starring Danny DeVito as the title role and Ed Helms as The Once-ler. Two years earlier, student filmmaker Lee Keeler imagined The Lorax as a grindhouse movie with an amusing and hilariously sleazy fake trailer.

Family Switch (2023)

Director McG's Family Switch is very loosely based on writer Amy Krouse Rosenthal and illustrator LeUyen Pham's Bedtime for Mommy, in which a little girl is tasked with putting her mother and father to bed for once. The Netflix original movie expands that concept into a traditional body swap movie a la Freaky Friday, in which a married couple (played by Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms) magically switch bodies with their children (played by Emma Myers and Brady Noon), and their infant child swaps with the family dog.

Miracle At Moreaux (1985)

Miracle at Moreaux is a made-for-TV movie that originally aired on PBS and stars Loretta Swit as a nun for a Catholic boarding school where a group of students help hide Jewish children during the Holocaust. It is based on the 76-page book Twenty at Ten, written by Claire Huchet Bishop and illustrated by William Pène du Bois.

Laura's Star (2004)

Published in 1996, author Klaus Baumgart's 28-page German fantasy book, Lauras Stern, is about a five-year-old girl who befriends an injured, fallen star. The story has inspired multiple adaptations, including the animated feature film, Laura's Star, and a live-action movie that was released in 2021.

Eloise At The Plaza (2003)

Originally, the very first book in writer Kay Thompson and illustrator Hilary Knight's Eloise series was published in 1955 as a book for adults before the 65-page book was re-released two years later as a children's story. ABC would later air two feature adaptations, Eloise at the Plaza and Eloise at Christmastime, starring Sofia Vassilieva in the title role of the precocious, adventurous six-year-old and Julie Andrews as her nanny.

Higglety Pigglety Pop! Or There Must Be More To Life (2010)

Author Maurice Sendak's illustrated 1967 story following the adventures of Jennie, a Sealyham terrier, has inspired a couple of different adaptations, including an operatic stage adaptation that was filmed and released on video. The more notable adaptation is a vividly animated 24-minute Candian film that features Academy Award winner Meryl Streep as the voice of Jennie.

Fuchsia The Mini-Witch (2010)

Dutch writer Paul van Loon is one of the Netherlands' most prolific authors of fantasy books for children, including 1989's Foeksia de miniheks, which translates to English as Fuchsia the Mini-Witch. The 32-page story, in which a young spellcaster teams up with a mortal boy to stop his uncle's evil plans against people like her, was brought to life in director Johan Nijenhuis' family film, starring Rachelle Verdel in the title role.

Dot Goes To Hollywood (1987)

Dot Goes to Hollywood, starring Barbara Frawley in the young title role, is the eighth installment in a series of animated films based in Australia, but also the first to be released in the United States. It takes inspiration from Ethel C. Pedley's 81-page children's book, Dot and the Kangaroo, which was published in 1899.

The Dog Who Travelled By Train (2023)

O psie, który jezdzil koleja, which translates to The Dog Who Travelled by Train in English, is based on the true story of a dog named Lampo, whose journeys across Italy in the 1950s and 1960s made him famous. The 72-page Polish book by Roman Pisarski would serve as the basis for a live-action feature film in which Lampo's companionship proves beneficial for the health of an ailing young girl named Zuzia (Liliana Zajbert).

Balloon Farm (1999)

Balloon Farm is an installment of ABC's The Wonderful World of Disney series starring Mara Wilson as a young girl who discovers a mysterious man (played by Rip Torn) who grows balloons out of the ground. The inspiration for the movie is the 32-page children's book, Harvey Potter's Balloon Farm, by Jerdine Nolen.

Frode Og Alle De Andre Rødder (2008)

Frode og alle de andre rødder (which translates to Frode and All the Other Rascals) is a Danish family film based on a 1979 book by Ole Lund Kirkegaard. Just like the 73-page story, the movie follows three kids trying to collect money so they can attend a fun summer event.

Duma (2005)

Director Carol Ballard's Duma is about a disillusioned young boy who befriends a wild animal (in this case a cheetah) and risks his life to be able to keep it for himself. The movie is based on Carol Cawthra Hopcraft and Xan Hopcraft's 64-page picture book, How It Was with Dooms, which is also based on a true story.

Harold And The Purple Crayon (2024)

The 1955 children's book, Harold and the Purple Crayon, by Crockett Johnson, first inspired a beloved animated series on HBO. It was later adapted into a live-action film that follows a grown-up version of the young, enchanted artist, played by Zachary Levi.