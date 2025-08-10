I've Long Wanted Jim Carrey's The Mask To Get A True Sequel, And The Director's Latest Comments Have Me Whistling Like A Wolf

At some point in recent years, I rewatched 1994’s The Mask for my daughter’s first viewing, and it both reaffirmed my VHS-worn fandom and also re-stoked my belief that the lack of a proper Mask sequel is among pop culture’s greatest failings. (Especially in light of Ace Ventura and Dumb & Dumber’s follow-ups.) I was understandably as jazzed as anyone when both Jim Carrey and Cameron Diaz expressed interest in possibly returning to that universe, and now the film’s director Chuck Russell weighed in with his own sssssmokin’ comments.

The Mask remains one of Jim Carrey’s best movies, and one that made the actor a comedy staple to many fans during his prolific post-In Living Color run in the 1990s. As such, I still get a gross taste in my mouth knowing that its only live-action sequel was that Son of… debacle starring Jamie Kennedy. I know I shouldn’t get my hopes up too high here, but I love the eagerness Chuck Russell seemed to bring when answering Bleeding Cool’s question about his interest in making another Mask movie.

Addressing the tonal difference between his big-screen adaptation and its comic book source material, Russell says he’s game to bring these characters back, and doesn’t sound like he’d be opposed to darkening up the humor. In his words:

The original comic was splatter punk, and it limits your audience. The Mask had a wide audience, because I didn't do all the gore. I don't think it's a question of gore; there's an underworld presence in the comic books of bad guys, gangsters, that's much edgier than what I did. I did a little bit of that, but I think you could go darker, and I personally have done the whole range from horror to comedy. I would be very happy to revisit that if we all get ourselves organized to do it.

Horror fans like myself are likely aware that Chuck Russell's debut film was fan-favorite Freddy flick A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, which brought Heather Langenkamp's Nancy back. He also directed 1988's stellar The Blob remake, followed by The Mask and 1996's Ah-nold action flick Eraser. He also helped turn Dwayne Johnson into a movie star with 2002's Scorpion King. So there's no arguing that Russell has genre range (or that his self-scripted movies are usually better than others).

I would personally lo-o-ove to see a new Mask movie that ups the ante on the comic book's bloodier subject matter while still maintaining Jim Carrey's over-the-top performance. Even 30 years after the first movie was released, he's proven himself to still be capable of gonzo physical comedy, and is someone who can still make falling down hilarious every time.

So at this point, Jim Carrey, Cameron Diaz AND Chuck Russell have all weighed in positively about making another movie about Stanley Ipkiss and his otherworldly mask. So the ball would appear to be in Warner Bros.' court as far as finding someone to write a proper follow-up that's actually worthy of everyone's time. Since that's the key element to getting Carrey to sign back up.

What Jim Carrey And Cameron Diaz Have Said About The Mask Returns

While promoting his return as Professor Robotnik for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 in 2024, Carrey told ComicBook.com that it all comes down to the story, despite any jokes he makes about money being the key factor.

Oh gosh, you know, it has to be the right idea. If somebody had the right idea, I guess… It’s not really about the money. I joke about the money… But I never know. You can’t be definite about these things.

Cameron Diaz, who reversed her acting retirement for Netflix's Back in Action, shared her take on reuturning for another Mask movie earlier in 2025 that Jim Carrey's interest in going back to that world is all the impetus she would need to sign on, given that film was the one that turned her into a highly sought-after star. Here's how she put it:

If Jim’s on board, I’ve been riding those coattails since Day One.

I guess someone does need to ask the original mask if it would also be interested in returning. But even if it wants to be a diva and refuses to return, the props department can just create a new mask to replace it.

Why The Mask Movie Wasn't As Dark As The Comic Book

Coming off of two horror movies, Chuck Russell directing The Mask might have had fans thinking his adaptation would indeed be as dark and bloody as the comic. But as the finished product proved, it was far more of a family-friendly effort that toned down its criminal element in favor of more Looney Tunes-ish hijinks. To that end, Russell said he really wanted to lean into Carrey's rubber-faced talents.

He is a comic genius, literally like Buster Keaton, still to this day. His ability to do physical comedy is truly unique. I said, 'This guy's a living comic already, let's make The Mask a little more comedic.'

Personally, I don't even need this hypothetical Mask sequel to have an extremely brilliant, Oscar-worthy script. I just want to see more reality-breaking CGI-silliness, regardless of how closely it hews to the character's sordid comic book tales. Just so long as showtime actually arrives at some point.