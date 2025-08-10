Eddie Murphy Named The 'Mount Rushmore' Of His Best Movies, And I'm Surprised He Left Out One Of His Most Iconic Flicks

When it comes to the best Eddie Murphy movies, I wouldn’t criticize anyone who has a hard time picking their favorites. That includes the man who actually starred in the movie themselves. Murphy has amassed a vast body of work that includes films that span various genres. With that, the iconic entertainer was recently asked what four titles make up the “Mount Rushmore” of his movies. I think all of the titles Murphy named for that distinction are solid, but I honestly wasn’t expecting him to leave out one of his most popular flicks.

Eddie Murphy Picks Out The Four Movies That Best Sum Up His Career

Making this figurative “Murphy Monument” definitely isn’t an easy task, as evidenced by the star’s own difficulty laying out four titles during his interview on Complex’s 360 With Speedy. As a fan of Murphy myself, I found it really interesting seeing him somewhat struggle with putting together his Top 4. However, the Delirious performer was ultimately able to nail down his list, after making a quick switch. Check out the list below to see the four feature films Murphy ultimately chose to best represent his filmography:

The Nutty Professor

Shrek

Coming to America

Dreamgirls

Believe it or not, Dreamgirls almost didn’t make the cut. During the interview, which is on YouTube, Eddie Murphy decided to swap that one into the mix and take out 48 Hrs. As for why he made that change, Murphy provided the following explanation:

48 Hrs. is really good, but Dreamgirls – women and guys, everybody can enjoy, but 48 Hrs. is a guy movie. This is a hard one. I got a lot of joints that work.

All in all, what we have here is a relatively varied lineup of Murphy-led flicks. Each one does represent a different facet of his repertoire. For instance, The Nutty Professor is a testament to the actor’s ability to mix comedy and drama, and Murphy has been saying for a while that he thinks the film includes his best performance as an actor. Shrek is also an excellent showcase of Murphy’s voice-acting abilities. Still, there’s one other title that I truly thought the Oscar nominee would’ve included.

Which Movie Was I Expecting (And Hoping) Eddie Murphy Would Add To His Top 4?

There are definitely plenty of films that could’ve landed that coveted fourth spot within the “Murphy Mount Rushmore.” However, there’s one specific movie that I initially thought would be an absolute shoo-in: Beverly Hills Cop (which Sylvester Stallone was originally going to lead). Martin Brest’s 1984 comedy sees Murphy take on the role of young Detroit cop Axel Foley, who travels to Beverly Hills in the hopes of finding his friend’s killer. The film not only bolstered the buddy cop genre as a whole and spawned a franchise, but it also arguably cemented Murphy’s status as a bonafide movie star.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Beverly Hills Cop is filled to the brim with funny scenes, from Axel’s hotel check-in to the wise-cracking policeman’s “super cops” speech. Eddie Murphy’s performance exudes an exuberance and charm that I’d argue even gives shades of Bugs Bunny in the best ways possible. All in all, the beloved action movie perfectly exemplifies Murphy’s comedic talents and, while I respect it not being in the actor’s Top 4, it’s still a somewhat tough pill for me to swallow.

I won’t get too dramatic, though, as BHC (which is available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription) definitely gets its flowers. While I’ve yet to plot out my own Murphy Mount Rushmore entirely, you better believe Axel Foley’s cinematic debut is on it. As fans think about their own lineups, they can also stream Murphy’s 2025 movie release, The Pickup, which is streamable with a Prime Video subscription.