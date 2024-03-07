32 TV Characters We Never Saw

Have you ever been asked to picture your favorite character from your favorite TV show, but no picture came to mind? There is actually no shame in admitting that because we don’t even know what many of our own favorite TV characters look like. Take a look back at some of the most iconic characters on television that we never got any screen time, or were, at least, kept partially hidden.

Charlie Townsend (Charlie's Angels)

On Charlie's Angels, the Angels never physically met their boss, Charlie Townsend, who was voiced by John Forsythe in the original series and the first two cinematic spin-offs. The reason the retired detective never revealed his appearance and only communicated by via intercom was out of protection for his agents.

Vera Peterson (Cheers)

At Cheers, everyone knew Norm Peterson (George Wendt), but no one knew his wife, Vera… or, at least, what she looked like. She was often mentioned on the long-running, Emmy-winning NBC sitcom, but was rarely seen with her accountant husband, save one time when she was covered by a pie accidentally thrown in her face by Sam (Ted Danson).

Bob Sacamano (Seinfeld)

Outside of the main four Seinfeld cast members, Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards) had friends like Newman (Wayne Knight) and Mickey Abbott (Danny Woodburn). His one buddy we never met was Bob Sacamano, but the seminal sitcom dropped enough hints in conversation about his scheming behavior and terrible luck that he was just as memorable as the former two.

Stan Walker (Will & Grace)

For the first few seasons of Will & Grace, Karen Walker (Megan Mullally) was married to the wealthy Stanley, before his affair, imprisonment, and death hoax caused issues. We never actually saw what the man looked like -- save a few shots of his hands and feet and the outline of his silhouette — but we know he is a heavy-set toupee-wearer.

Danny Valladeo (The X-Files)

While investigating cases on The X-Files, Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) would reach out to an FBI agent named Danny. Fans have theorized that this Danny and another unseen character on the hit sci-fi show named Danny Bernstein are the same person, but creator Chris Carter has confirmed that this particular Danny’s last name is “Valladeo.”

Robin Masters (Magnum P.I.)

Even though some Magnum P.I. fans — and Tom Selleck’s titular private investigator himself — suspected John Hillerman's Johnathan Higgins was the real Robin Masters, the elusive novelist was officially billed as the voice of Orson Welles for six episodes. The character would be expanded in the Jay Hernandez-led modern reboot, in which he employs Magnum as a consultant, but still remains unseen.

Maris Crane (Frasier)

Originally, Frasier creators David Angell, Peter Casey, and David Lee wanted to, essentially, prank viewers of the Cheers spin-off into thinking Maris Crane was another Vera Peterson (Norm's unseen wife) before revealing her appearance later on. However, descriptions of Niles' (David Hyde Pierce) wife became so absurd over time that she was ultimately deemed impossible to cast and remained unseen for all 11 seasons.

Ercole "Eckley" DiMeo (The Sopranos)

Before Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) took over as the head of the DiMeo Family Mafia, the syndicate’s longtime leader was Ercole DiMeo, who was otherwise known as "Eckley.”Until he was portrayed by The Sopranos creator David Chase in the 2021 prequel movie, The Many Saints of Newark, Eckley was never seen on the original HBO series, due to his incarceration.

Debbie Wolowitz (The Big Bang Theory)

Howard Wolowitz's overprotective and overly loud mother, Debbie, was voiced by the late Carol Ann Susi on The Big Bang Theory cast. It was not until Pamela Adlon portrayed a younger version of the character on Young Sheldon that she made her first official on-screen appearance.

Lars Lindstrom (The Mary Tyler Moore Show)

On The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Mary’s self-absorbed friend, Phyllis (Academy Award nominee Cloris Leachman), and her dermatologist husband, Lars, were never seen together, despite being married for 15 years at the time the sitcom began. When Phyllis got her own self-titled spin-off in 1975, which lasted two seasons, we never got the chance to finally, officially meet her spouse as he had died by then.

Dr. Claw (Inspector Gadget)

Disney's live-action feature adaptation of Inspector Gadget reimagined the titular half-cop, half-machine’s arch-enemy as a man with an actual claw for a hand, played by Rupert Everett. In the animated series, Dr. Claw had both hands, but that was all we ever saw of the master criminal, who was originally voiced by Frank Welker.

Ugly Naked Guy (Friends)

For obvious reasons, viewers were never allowed a clear view of Monica (Courteney Cox) and Rachel's (Jennifer Aniston) neighbor from across the street whom, the Friends cast only referred to as "Ugly Naked Guy." We did, at least, see the back of his head when Ross (David Schwimmer) visited him in hopes of taking his apartment when he moved out.

Heather Sinclair (Degrassi: The Next Generation)

One of the most talked about students at the eponymous high school from Degrassi: The Next Generation was Heather Sinclair. However, despite her notoriety among her classmates, fans of the hit Canadian teen drama never had the chance to put a face to the name.

Cousin Jeffrey (Seinfeld)

Fans had the "pleasure" (in some cases, at least) of meeting many of Jerry Seinfeld's family members on Seinfeld, except for his cousin, Jeffrey. However, some might feel they know him quite well anyway with how often Uncle Leo (Len Lasser) talks about him "like he split the atom" and the main gang’s description of his horse-like face.

Wilson W. Wilson (Home Improvement)

This one is a special case because the Taylors’ next-door neighbor is never completely unseen. For no discernible reason, only the top half of Home Improvement cast member Earl Hindman's face was ever visible, with the bottom half typically hidden behind his fence.

Mrs. Columbo (Columbo)

Peter Falk's beloved, eponymous detective from Columbo spoke about his wife often but never bothered to show her in public, or at least to the camera. However, the role would be embodied by Kate Mulgrew in Mrs. Columbo — a spin-off most people have forgotten (or at least would prefer to), which is why we still count the character as unseen.

Juanita Beasley (The Andy Griffith Show)

Juanita Beasley is a woman whom Barney Fife (Don Knotts) took quite a liking to and would spend a lot of time chatting with over the phone. If only The Andy Griffith Show ever put a camera on her, we might have been able to see the appeal.

Erica (Bojack Horseman)

Many times on Netflix’s Bojack Horseman, Mr. Peanutbutter (Paul F. Tompkins) would shout off-screen toward someone named “Erica.” Based on what the Labrador Retriever has said about his friend on the acclaimed animated TV show, we know that she has lost a few appendages (but "has the right number of ears") and has been banned from Disneyland. Her true identity and supposedly bizarre appearance remain a mystery.

Adults (Peanuts)

You could say the shorts and TV specials based on Charles Schultz's Peanuts comic strip made up the ultimate children's program because the only people you saw were children. Of course, there were some adult characters — such as Charlie Brown's teacher, Miss Othmar — but they were largely kept offscreen and spoke in a language that could be described as the somber wail of a trombone.

Epstein's Mother (Welcome Back, Kotter)

On Welcome Back, Kotter, Juan Epstein (Robert Hegyes) often used notes to get out of homework assignments signed, "Epstein's Mother," whom, based on the lack of a first name provided, was likely not the one doing the actual signing. The truth may never be revealed since Epstein's real mother was never given a chance to show herself on the sitcom.

President Stuart Hughes (Veep)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Emmy-winning role as Vice President Selina Meyer might as well have been the Commander in Chief from the beginning of Veep. Her former superior, President Stuart Hughes, is never actually seen in the White House, which makes discussions of his irresponsibility all the more convincing.

Carlton (Rhoda)

When Valerie Harper's character on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Rhoda Morgenstern, got her own self-titled spin-off, she had a doorman named Carlton (voiced by series co-developer Lorenzo Music) who was almost exclusively heard through her building's intercom, save a few glimpses of his arm. The only time the character was fully visible was in a 1980 animated special that depicted his daily tasks.

Donald (Seinfeld)

In one of the best Seinfeld episodes, "The Bubble Boy," a visit to a fan of Jerry's with an immune deficiency ends in disaster when he and George (Jason Alexander) get in a fight over a Trivial Pursuit card misprint. Jon Hayman voiced the memorable one-episode role whose face was never revealed, even after his fight with George causes a puncture to his germ-free enclosure.

Dr. Herb and Diane Roberta Urkel (Family Matters)

After, almost literally, stealing the show from the rest of the Family Matters cast, Steve Urkel (Jaleel White) basically adopted the Winslows as his family. Despite his irritating antics, Urkel’s neighbors did seem more welcoming of the squeaky-voiced nerd's presence than his actual parents, Herb and Diane Roberta, who kept their distance even when their son married Laura (Kellie Shangyne Williams).

Sally Reardon (Felicity)

When Felicity Porter (Keri Russell) starts college, she keeps in touch with a friend from her hometown named Sally Reardon by exchanging tape recordings. Sally's voice was provided by Janeane Garofalo, but the comedian never showed up to play the very supportive and wisdom-spouting role on camera.

Nanny (Muppet Babies)

The most we ever saw of the woman who took care of the Muppets' infantile counterparts on Muppet Babies was her legs. At least Nanny (originally voiced by Barbara Billingsley) had a distinct fashion sense that made those appearances memorable.

Tino (My So-Called Life)

One of the coolest students at Liberty High School who never once made an appearance in class (or off campus) on My So-Called Life was Tino. Plenty of fascinating information was provided about the teen — from his wicked parties to his lead singer position in Jordan Catalano’s band, The Frozen Embryos — but the seminal ‘90s series ended too soon for his official reveal.

Mr. And Mrs. Gibbler (Full House)

The TGIF era was filled with characters who just sort of hung out at the central family's home more than their own, such as Andrea Barber's Kimmy Gibbler on Full House. Even when Kimmy got married in the finale of Netflix's Fuller House, giving us a chance to finally meet her mother and father, they never showed up.

Envelope Assistant (America's Funniest Home Videos)

In the original incarnation of America's Funniest Home Videos, the late Bob Saget was handed an envelope revealing that week's winner by someone who never showed more than their hand to the camera. The host would always be sure to make conversation with the Envelope Assistant by asking what their evening plans were or remarking about a recent change to their wardrobe or physicality.

Dr. Richard Nygard (Parks And Recreation)

Chris Traeger (played by Parks and Recreation cast member Rob Lowe) expresses such high praise for his therapist, Dr. Richard Nygard, that it almost seems to border on cultism. Or, perhaps, their close doctor-patient relationship just seems strange and mysterious because we never got to see the man throughout the hit mockumentary sitcom’s run.

The Gooch (Diff'rent Strokes)

On Diff'rent Strokes, Arnold (Gary Coleman) was tormented on multiple occasions by a kid known only as "The Gooch." The sitcom managed to paint the character as the stuff of legend — like how most youngsters may see their school bullies — by never actually revealing what he looked like.

Dr. Kahn (Salute Your Shorts)

On the classic Nickelodeon series, Salute Your Shorts, Dr. Kahn would frequently make announcements of a positive or disciplinary variety on a loudspeaker to the youngsters at Camp Anawanna. However, that was as far as our interaction would go with the camp director, voiced by series creator Steve Slavkin.

There is a part of us that still wishes we could have finally seen some of these classic TV characters (or seen them better, at least). Yet, in retrospect, it is their enigmatic presence that makes them so memorable.