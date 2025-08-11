New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 6 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (August 11 - 17)

I hope you like animation. It’s rare to see a week of streaming releases that seems to have a coherent theme across platforms, but somehow we’re getting exactly that this week. Nearly every major streaming release from the major providers is animated this time around. Although the one non-animated series this week may be the most hotly anticipated.

Alien: Earth - August 12 (Hulu)

In the era of streaming, we have seen numerous theatrical franchises debut with high-profile TV series. This week, Alien brings its first series to everybody with a Hulu subscription. Alien: Earth, as the title implies, will see the Xenomorph wreaking havoc at home rather than in space. Sydney Chandler and Timothy Olyphant star in the new show from Noah Hawley.

Marvel’s Iron Man And His Awesome Friends - August 12 (Disney+)

If you have young kids and a Disney+ subscription, then I’m going to guess that you, like me, have watched more than your share of Spidey and His Amazing Friends. The good news, if you’ve watched every episode 100 times, is that a new production in the same vein as Marvel’s Iron Man and His Awesome Friends will make its Disney+ debut this week.

Fixed - August 13 (Netflix)

Coming off the incredible success of Kpop Demon Hunters, as well as other notable animated successes like Ultraman: Rising, and the films of Aardman Animations, animation fans should have a Netflix subscription. Netflix may have its next big animated movie in Fixed, the story of a dog who wants to have one last adventure before being neutered. It comes from the great Genndy Tartakovsky. This one looks to be more mature than Dexter’s Laboratory, but no less hilarious.

Sausage Party: Foodtopia, S2 - August 13 (Prime Video)

It’s entirely possible that there was once a raunchy adult animated movie about food called Sausage Party, and even if you remembered that, you probably forgot the film got a spinoff TV series, Sausage Party: Foodtopia. However, if you have a Prime Video subscription, you’ll discover that a second season of the show is arriving this week.

Limitless: Live Better Now - August 15 (Disney+)

It’s going to be a while before we get to see Chris Hemsworth as Thor again, but the man is certainly keeping himself busy ahead of Avengers: Doomsday. His NatGeo series Limitless returns this week with a new season that promises to reveal secrets to help people live better lives. I can’t imagine a better reason to watch a TV show.

Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical - August 15 (Apple TV+)

Peanuts has been one of the few franchises that you can watch with an Apple TV+ subscription, and in addition to the classic holiday specials, we’ve seen a steady increase of new animated productions starring Charlie Brown and the gang. The latest is the thing that every major series gets to eventually, the musical episode. Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical will see everybody going to camp and putting on a show.

If this week doesn’t have anything that excites you, don’t worry. The rest of August will still have shows and movies worth checking out, including he new season of Peacemaker, The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, and more.