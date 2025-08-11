Khloé Kardashian Shared Birthday Pics From Kylie’s Flawless Cone Bra Photoshoot, And I Can’t Get Enough Of The One Where Kim’s Just Vibing In The Background

Another member of the Kardashian-Jenner family just celebrated a birthday this past weekend. Kylie Jenner – the youngest of the five sisters – turned 28 on August 10 and, based on social media posts, she’s been living it up. Just recently, Kylie even participated in a photoshoot in which she sported a cone bra (which was giving Madonna vibes). Kylie’s big sister, Khloé Kardashian, also celebrated her birthday by sharing some BTS photos from the shoot, and the one that really gets me features Kim Kardashian in the background.

Khloé Kardashian took to Instagram to wish her “baby” a “happy, happy birthday.” “Kind,” “brilliant” and “hilarious” were among the adjectives Kardashian used to describe her sibling. In the comments, Kylie Jenner also shared a response, saying “I love you mommy, so much.” Kardashian’s carousel of photos shows her and Jenner living it up on the set of the latter’s photoshoot and hanging out during a meal. As sweet as those are, fans should really check out the photo that shows Kim vibing behind her siblings on the set:

To be fair, Kim Kardashian doesn’t actually look like she’s posing for the camera, but it’s too funny how the photographer just happened to catch her in such a position. Kardashian is quite photogenic, though, as she’s proven with the various pics she’s shared to social media over the years. She’s particularly skilled at taking bikini photos, which work out swimmingly. (Sorry, I couldn’t resist the pun.) In short, though, whether she’s aware of the camera or not, Kardashian somehow manages to make a scene.

Her pitch-perfect photo bomb aside, the SKIMS founder did drop a few snapshots from Kylie Jenner’s photoshoot herself. On Instagram, the media personality shared a pair of pics which show her and Jenner palling around in between shots. Check out the post, which also includes a brief, but cute, caption:

The Kardashian-Jenners are historically not ones to let one of their birthdays go by without a celebration of sorts and/or a social media tribute. Earlier this summer, Kim shouted out Khloé with a bikini-centric post on Instagram. Also, who could forget the time that the sisters celebrated their mother, Kris, with a party at which they dressed up like her. As for Kylie’s 28th birthday, it seems like she really lived it up. Ahead of her big day, Kylie grabbed a pricey bottle of wine and, as seen in a post from her Instagram story, she had a big birthday cake:

What I now can’t help but wonder is whether any of these photoshoot shenanigans or birthday festivities will be featured on the next season of The Kardashians. That’s hard to say, at this point, but it’s certainly not impossible. After all, in the past such celebrations have been recorded for the famous family’s TV productions. Of course, at this point, it’s still unclear as to whether Season 7 of the aforementioned series will even be released as part of the 2025 TV schedule.

Regardless of the show's status, it's just sweet seeing such love shared amongst the celebrity siblings. It would also appear that Kylie Jenner enjoyed her special day. Now, if you'll excuse me, I have to take one more look at Kim Kardashian's vibe-exuding photobomb.