32 Movies And TV Shows That Reference The Grateful Dead

The Grateful Dead were never really part of mainstream culture for most of their 30-year career that ended in 1995 with the death of Jerry Garcia. Sure, they had a hit song in the '80s and now they are ubiquitous, but for years they flew under the radar despite a huge fanbase of dedicated fans. With so many diehards loving the Dead, it's actually not surprising that they are referenced quite often in pop culture. Sometimes one of their songs may pop onto a soundtrack and other times it's as simple as a lyric or a bumper sticker sneaking into a movie or TV show. This list of times the Grateful Dead have been referenced in a movie or on TV is hardly exhaustive, but it's a good start - and we're not talking about concert films here, either.

Freaks And Geeks

Freaks And Geeks doesn't seem like the kind of show that would have the Grateful Dead play an important role, but in the end - literally the end - it turns out they completely change Lindsey's life. After being gifted a copy of the band's American Beauty album, Lindsey (Linda Cardellini) decides to skip her trip to Ann Arbor and "hops on the bus" as Deadheads would say and travels with her friends to Colorado to catch the Dead in concert.

Romancing The Stone

One of the funniest scenes in Romancing The Stone comes when Jack (Michael Douglas) and Joan (Kathleen Turner) come across a downed plane full of grass. The pilot, long dead and nothing but a skeleton, is shown wearing a jacket with "Grateful Dead" written on the back. Gotta love those flyboys.

Flirting With Disaster

Until we meet Mel's parents, played by Alan Alda and Lily Tomlin, Flirting With Disaster isn't the kind of movie that screams "Grateful Dead," but after, it makes total sense that Mel (Ben Stiller) would decide his unborn child after the bands guitarist Jerry Garcia and he does, at the very end of the movie as "Truckin'" plays.

Seinfeld

This is a tough one to spot, but believe it or not, there is a quick Grateful Dead reference in a Season 4 episode of Seinfeld called "The Airport." In the episode, George catches a ride with Kramer to the airport to pick up Elaine and Jerry, and while they are driving, you can see what is clearly the top of the famous "Steal Your Face" Grateful Dead logo.

Friends

There are a few hints from time to time that Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) is a Deadhead in Friends. One of the more obvious times is after she "learns" how to play basketball with a new boyfriend, she arrives at the Central Perk wearing a Dead tie-dye the band made to honor the Lithuanian national basketball team for the Olympics.

Game Of Thrones

Author George R.R. Martin, whose books were adapted for HBO's massive hit Game Of Thrones, is a self-professed Deadhead and he has sprinkled in numerous subtle Grateful Dead references into his books and the show. Dire wolves (named after a Dead tune), Weirwood trees (named after member Bob Weir) and others are all throughout the series. Martin has even said when he is writing that "I always have Grateful Dead lyrics rattling around in my head."

LA Law

One of the more ridiculous references to the Dead came in an episode of LA Law from Season 8 called "Dead Issue." One of the plotlines involves a couple getting divorced in part because of the husband's love of the Dead. Something all Deadheads can probably relate to on some level.

Tommy Boy

Another quite subtle reference comes in the Chris Farley classic Tommy Boy when Farley is seen on his sailboat at the end of the movie. He is wearing a pretty sweet looking jacket that clearly shows a Smiling Skeleton Sun patch, another logo used by the Dead.

The Simpsons

Over the years, The Simpsons have made multiple references to the Dead, including the not-so-subtle dig at Deadheads in the episode where Homer meets people who travel the country following the Krusty Burger Ribwich. A more direct reference comes in the Season 10 episode "D'oh-in' in the Wind" when Flanders accidentally takes peyote and hallucinates seeing the band's famous Dancing Bears as he drives.

The Facts Of Life

Famously, the Grateful Dead allowed their fans to record their concerts and trade the tapes. It's a big reason the band found such a loyal fanbase. This practice was even referenced on a 1982 episode of The Facts Of Life called "Kids Can Be Cruel." Carl 'Rocky' Price (Dan Frischman) is seen carrying a tape recorder and tells Mrs. Garrett that he tapes Dead shows.

Roseanne

A Season 8 episode of Roseanne brought us one of the most bizarre Grateful Dead references. In the episode, Roseanne is in the hospital giving birth to her son, and Jerry Garcia appears as a ghost telling her that everything is going to be alright and in light of the "encounter," she decides to name her baby after the singer. It's...very odd.

One More Saturday Night

Al Franken and fellow SNL writer Tom Davis were both huge Deadheads. They often appeared with the band and went to hundreds of Dead shows over the years. In 1986 they made a movie together that you might not have even heard of. They play musicians in the movie, but the band sounds nothing like the Dead. However, they did name the movie after a Grateful Dead song, One More Saturday Night.

The Office

In a Season 3 episode of The Office called "Branch Closing" there is a brief Dead reference when Pam signs a goodbye message to Kelly with the lyrics to "Truckin'", "What a long, strange trip it's been."

South Park

The guys behind South Park don't seem like the biggest fans of the Grateful Dead. In one episode, Jerry Garcia is shown as a resident of Hell, and in another Mr. Mackey gets upset when he tells Jimbo that he can't go to a Grateful Dead concert because "Jerr-bear is dead." They also take a few shots at bands like the Dead in the episode where Cartman exterminates hippies.

Splash

In a "blink or you'll miss it" moment in Splash, Tom Hanks and Daryl Hannah are walking past Radio City Music Hall and you can just make part of the Dead's name on the marquee. The band famously played the venue in 1980, though the movie was shot later.

Mask

In a tear-jerking moment at the end of Mask, after Rocky (Eric Stoltz) has died, the Dead's beautiful song "Ripple" is played just as the movie ends. It's the perfect way to end the movie and there's no way you won't cry when you watch. The movie is filled with great music from the '60s and '70s.

Ted Lasso

It's really not surprising to find that Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) on Ted Lasso is a Deadhead. He admits that he once saw a concert featuring the Dead, The Black Crowes, and Phish jamming together. Unfortunately, in real life such a jam never actually happened, though the Crowes did open for Dead once in 1995, but they didn't share the stage.

My So-Called Life

The Grateful Dead are mentioned a few times in My So-Called Life, including when Rayanne (A.J. Langer) wears a tie-dye and talks about going to see them in concert while she is in an argument with Angela (Claire Danes) on the show. Graham also listens to the album American Beauty on the show.

Runaway Bride

There are numerous references to the Dead in the Julia Roberts and Richard Gere rom com classic The Runaway Bride. It might not be one of Roberts' best movies, but the band comes up repeatedly because one of her ex-fiances was a Deadhead. It's something Richard Gere throws in her face a few times, like it's a bad thing.

Around The Fire

Around the Fire is not a great movie, though it is notable for starring Tara Reid and, in his big screen debut, Colman Domingo as traveling fans of an unnamed rock band that is clearly meant to be the Grateful Dead. It is pretty unintentionally funny and although no Dead music is used in the movie, there is a soundtrack filled with the likes of Phish and String Cheese Incident.

Fear And Loathing In Las Vegas

During one of Raoul Duke's many benders in Fear And Loathing In Las Vegas (one of the best movies set in Vegas), there is a very brief snippet of the Grateful Dead playing in concert amongst the other images of bombs falling on Vietnam and other horrors.

Spider-Man 2

Some of the best references to the Dead come with no explanation. Take, for example, Peter's doctor in Spider-Man 2. In the scene where Peter (Tobey Maguire) meets with the doctor, the doctor is inexplicably wearing a Grateful Dead T-shirt. It's something only Deadheads would pick up on, and that is what makes it so great.

The Ben Stiller Show

In the '90s, it was never surprising to see hip comedians like Bob Odenkirk and Ben Stiller taking shots at the Dead and their fans. In one skit on The Ben Stiller Show, Odenkirk plays an insurance salesman who specialized in selling his policies to Deadheads. Of course it's filled with cliche jokes about the band and their fans and drugs, but it's hard to admit some of it isn't pretty funny.

Family Guy

In one of Family Guy's patented flashbacks, Stewie is seen at a Grateful Dead concert wearing no shirt and clearly, um, messed up, based on the state of his pupils. He makes a joke about trading his shirt (a tie-dye, of course) for a grilled cheese. Honestly, it's not that far off from reality, if we're honest, even if it is the easy joke to make.

Indian Summer

In the underrated movie Indian Summer, Bill Paxton's character is a Deadhead and is seen wearing a tank top with a classic Steal Your Face logo on it. He also mentions that work is what he does between Dead shows.

WKRP In Cincinnati

One of the more predictable references comes from WKRP In Cincinnati. In one episode Johnny Fever (Howard Hessman) plays "Shakedown Street" by the Dead. The only thing surprising about it is that there weren't more references to the band on a show all about great '70s rock.

30 Rock

One of the most famous quotes in 30 Rock history has to be Jack advising Liz to "never go with a hippie to a second location." In another hippie reference, Jack (Alec Baldwin) tells Liz (Tina Fey) that he isn't interested in quashing his argument with the Post Master General over a Jerry Garcia stamp.

Half Baked

Half Baked is a terrible movie filled with lazy stoner jokes. It's just not a funny way to ever portray smoking. In one scene, Jim Breuer (the worst actor in the movie) "preys" to Jerry Garcia to protect them. It's stupid, but hey, it's a reference, so we'll count it.

The Wonder Years

In a TV show filled with great music from the '60s and '70s, of course there has to be a little Grateful Dead. In one scene, the whole class loads up in a bus for a field trip and as the bus heads down the highway, the all-too-appropriate "Truckin.'"

Black Hawk Down

One of the weirdest references to the Dead has to be the taxi driver in Black Hawk Down. How a cab driver in Mogadishu would end up wearing a Dead shirt is a mystery, but there it is, as he pulls up to the target he is sighting for the US military.

Apocalypse Now Redux

This one only sort of counts for this list, but it's an important one. When Francis Ford Coppola started making Apocalypse Now, he originally had the drummers in the Dead, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzman create the soundtrack. In the end, Coppola went a different direction with the music, but when he recut the movie for the Redux version, some of their original work was used.

The Music Never Stopped

Deadheads love the song "The Music Never Stopped" so it's not surprising that it was used a movie title for a movie about a father and son reconnecting with the Dead music in common.