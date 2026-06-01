One Of Taylor Swift’s Former Besties Allegedly Won’t Be At Her Wedding, But What Are Blake Lively’s Chances?
Who's 'CANCELLED!' from the guest list?
We’re only about a month away from what is believed to be the date when Taylor Swift will marry Travis Kelce, and while privacy is the name of the game for these lovebirds, that’s not going to stop Swifties from trying to sniff out every detail of the occasion. Fans are pretty sure they know who the bridesmaids are, but what about the guest list? It sounds like one of Swift’s former besties didn’t make the cut, so does Blake Lively even stand a chance?
Karlie Kloss Is Reportedly Not Invited To Taylor Swift’s Wedding
Lots of rumors have circulated about the rise and fall of Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss’ relationship. Things seemed to go south for them in 2017, reportedly due to Kloss’ association with Scooter Braun. When the model got married in 2019, Braun was in attendance — as was Katy Perry, who also had issues with Swift at the time — but the 1989 artist was not present.
An insider for the Daily Mail said due to Karlie Kloss’ “strained” friendship with the singer, she was not invited to Taylor Swift’s wedding. The source said:
The source went on to say that Taylor Swift believes in giving people chances to show who they truly are, and while that might not have worked out for her relationship with Karlie Kloss, is there hope for her friendship with Blake Lively to come back around?
Insider Weighs In On Blake Lively’s Chances Of Scoring An Invite
It was pretty obvious that Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s friendship took a hit amidst Lively’s legal issues with Justin Baldoni from the set of It Ends with Us, but the tension was confirmed through text messages between the two that came out during the investigation. However, now that a settlement has been reached, an insider says there might be a window of opportunity for Lively to get back into Swift’s inner circle. They told Page Six:
Blake Lively made an appearance at the Met Gala just hours after releasing a joint statement with Justin Baldoni to announce the settlement, but that doesn’t speak to how much damage was done to her friendship with Taylor Swift and if it can be repaired.
For one thing, Travis Kelce reportedly had issues with Ryan Reynolds even before Taylor Swift got pulled into Blake Lively’s legal issues. Swift even allegedly changed her phone number amidst all the drama, so while we can never say never, it seems like these two have a lot to overcome before they can put the past behind them.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Only time will tell which celebs made the guest list (Travis Kelce’s coach Andy Reid “probably” is invited, but don’t ask Kylie Kelce to spill the tea). The couple will reportedly tie the knot on July 3 — allegedly prompting the big Hamptons Fourth of July party to switch dates — but we won’t know for sure until it happens!
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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