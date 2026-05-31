See Steven Spielberg’s Wholesome Reaction When Emily Blunt And The Cast Paid Tribute At Disclosure Day Event

Steven Spielberg's latest movie, Disclosure Day, explores what would happen if members of the public were to learn that aliens were walking among us. From what's been shown thus far, it's an ambitious flick, and it features big names in its cast. Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, and Colman Domingo are among the members of the ensemble, and I can't wait to see them in the film! In the meantime, though, I'm smiling over the sight of those three actors expressing their love for their director with an awesome T-shirt tribute. And Spielberg’s wholesome reaction is the real cherry on top.

Disclosure Day may be a dark alien story, but this latest instance of cast camaraderie is from from dreary. Blunt, Domingo and O'Connor recently appeared at a press event for their 2026 movie schedule entry, and they showed up in seriously on-brand clothing. As can be seen in Universal Pictures' Instagram post, three each wore a shirt that honored a specific Spielberg film. Check them out:

A post shared by Universal Pictures (@universalpictures) A photo posted by on

Aww, I love this! It’s perfect that O’Connor, who previously shared heartwarming comments on working with Spielberg, believed he would be the only one honoring him via his E.T. shirt. But, hey, he’s not the only fan of the filmmaker’s work. Blunt expressed by her Spielberg fandom by wearing a Jaws tee at the event, while Domingo joined in on the fun by wearing a Jurassic Park shirt. I honestly can't think of a better way for the stars to not only honor Spielberg's best films but also the man himself.

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Speaking of Steven Spielberg, he responded to the show of affection from his cast by doing what he does best -- filming. The Oscar-winning filmmaker whipped out his phone and began taking a video, and you can see a video of all that in the post below:

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Because, of course, the Saving Private Ryan director needed to direct this picture-perfect photo opp. The man looks like a proud father while getting that video, and I couldn't love it more.

While Spielberg has plenty of beloved films, I'm already getting the feeling that Disclosure Day could end up being regarded as one of his best. The first reactions to the alien flick are already filled over-the-top with praise, describing the upcoming release as “a rollercoaster ride,” “absolutely phenomenal,” and “exhilarating.” Even Barack Obama hilariously trolled the prolific filmmaker when he wasn’t allowed to watch the movie early. Right now, all signs point to Spielberg delivering another winner that’ll have audiences completely hooked.

It's wonderful that we still live in a world where Steven Spielberg continues to make great films and assemble excellent casts. I'm not sure I'll ever forget the sight of Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor and Colman Domingo sporting those shirts and, quite frankly, I don't want to.

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Show your love of Spielberg this summer by checking out Disclosure Day, which opens in theaters on June 12th.