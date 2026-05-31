How Legit Is JLo’s ‘Flirty Energy’ With Ben Goldstein Amid Office Romance Press? A Source Weighs In

JLo and Brett Goldstein look electric in the trailer for their new rom-com Office Romance. The 2026 Netflix release sees Lopez playing a CEO whose anti-fraternization office policy gets tested once she starts to fall for a sexy new lawyer (played by Goldstein) who starts working with her. In real life, some romance rumors have swirled around the two co-stars in recent months, but how legitimate is the "flirty" dynamic they seem to have? An insider is now weighing in on that.

Last month, an inside source made claims there was an alleged on-set “flirt fest” between JLo and Brett Goldstein. Per those sources, the Ted Lasso star allegedly “fawns” over the “Jenny From the Block” singer, and Lopez, in turn, is apparently “loving the attention.” According to People’s insider, the actress/singer “had a great time filming” with her British leading man, but those who might be shipping the two actors may want to temper their expectations a bit. The source explained:

Her flirty energy with Brett is genuine. She really likes him. [She’s] in a great place on her own right now though and doesn't need a relationship to feel happy.

After Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s divorce was finalized last year, the Enough actress got real about not “dating up a storm.” To that point, Lopez has apparently been sticking to her guns and committing to the single life. She even described this as being her “happy era” and recently gushed about not being in a relationship. Overall, she seems to feel that she should've become uncoupled even sooner.

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Lately, Lopez has been open about some matters pertaining to the heart. During one of her Vegas shows, she recalled a mentor advising her when she felt unlucky in love. That person, the late Louise Hay, motivated Lopez to keep moving forward in her love life with the same kind of energy she'd have while practicing a new dance. Right now, it doesn't seem like Lopez is sweating much as far as a love life goes, with People's insider also alleging that her work and family are keeping her content.

In terms of the chemistry Lopez has with her Office Romance co-star, this wouldn’t be the first time co-stars got wrapped up in the dating rumor mill after looking a little chummy with one another off-set. Anyone but You co-stars Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney were famously in that same boat after Powell and his girlfriend broke up around the time rumors were circulating that he and Sweeney were dating. However, the Top Gun: Maverick star admitted he and Sweeney leaned into the affair rumors to better promote their rom-com.

Similar rumors cropped up with A Star Was Born co-stars Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. Around that time, it was reported that Cooper and his girlfriend broke up after he and the “LoveGame” singer’s steamy duet at the Oscars. However, Lady Gaga’s hilariously explained, that live performance was orchestrated in such a way for audiences to buy into their chemistry so they can believe in the love story of their movie and their Academy Award-winning song “Shallow.”

As for how Brett Goldstein feels about being at the center of romance rumors involving JLo, he's admitted to being quite flattered by them. That's definitely understandable, as such reports would speak volumes to Goldstein and Lopez's ability to sell their chemistry while promoting their film.

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So it would seem Lopez/Goldstein shippers shouldn't expect the two to become an item. At the very least, though, their flirty banter is contributing to what's been an entertaining press tour thus far. See the two co-stars’ steamy chemistry by grabbing a Netflix subscription and streaming Office Romance when it releases on June 5th.