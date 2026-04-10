Dan Levy's New Comedy With 94% On Rotten Tomatoes Is Already Trending On Netflix (As It Should Be)
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Dan Levy is back in the world of comedic television. After Schitt’s Creek went from the little show that could to a massive Emmy-winning success, he’s returned to this realm with the series Big Mistakes, which just debuted on Netflix’s 2026 schedule. Already, this show, which Levy co-created with Rachel Sennott, has a great Rotten Tomatoes score, and guess what? It’s trending on Netflix, too.
At the time of this writing, Big Mistakes, the new streaming title that premiered on Netflix on April 9, has a 94% on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s also already No. 4 on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. Today. That’s a pretty impressive place to kick things off, if you ask me.
The series follows two siblings named Nicky and Morgan, who are played by Levy and Taylor Ortega, respectively, as they’re accidentally roped into the world of organized crime. However, their own family chaos and their lack of knowledge when it comes to this unlawful world make their experience anything but organized.Article continues below
While it takes a couple of episodes for the show to find its footing, once it does, it really gets moving. As Brian Tallerico’s review for Roger Ebert stated, the series eventually becomes “a more confident, balanced, entertaining show” that’s “an easy binge.”
Meanwhile, NPR’s review by Glen Weldon praised the show’s comedy and performances, specifically calling Laurie Metcalf, who plays Levy’s mom, Linda, “pure comedy gold.” She really is, too. Metcalf is an absolute whirlwind in the best way in Big Mistakes, and she adds a fun and unpredictable element to her kids’ already wild and crazy tale.
Alongside Levy, Ortega and Metcalf, Abby Quinn rounds out this dysfunctional family as Nicky and Morgan’s sister, Natalie. I’d also like to highlight Adults star Jack Innanen, who plays Max, Morgan’s boyfriend. He’s hilarious. All around, that’s what this entire ensemble is, too, as they all fully lean into the chaos of the situations they’ve found themselves in.
Now, at the moment, this 2026 TV schedule entry is No. 4 on Netflix’s Top 10 Shows in the U.S. Personally, I think it should be No. 1, however, at the time of this writing, the streamer’s top ten series are: Trust Me: The False Prophet, Danny Go!, Love on the Spectrum, Big Mistakes, XO, Kitty, Something Very Bad is Going to Happen, The Predator of Seville, Virgin River and Bloodhounds.
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Well, if you are looking for a comedy to watch with your Netflix subscription, that list and Big Mistakes’ Rotten Tomatoes score should highlight that Dan Levy’s new series is the one to tune into.
Remember, Schitt’s Creek is one of the best sitcoms ever. So, Levy returning to the world of comedy and TV is a big deal. And I love that he’s done so with an action-packed bang. Therefore, you should really tune into Big Mistakes. The numbers and talent speak for themselves, but if you need more reassurance, trust me, it’s worth your time.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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