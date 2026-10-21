Nathan Fielder Had One Ask For Elizabeth Holmes’ Documentary, And I’d Never Heard Of This Happening
So many things about this movie are unique, even behind the scenes.
When Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim were casting about for a project together in 2023, the two took a fortuitous trip together to the famous Magic Castle in Los Angeles. At the show, a magician asked for a celebrity name, and someone yelled out “Elizabeth Holmes.” Oppenheim, the co-director of You Can See Everything, which hit the 2026 movie schedule last week, got an idea.
Oppenheim knew A24 might be looking for someone to make a documentary about the Theranos founder and convicted fraudster. So he convinced Fielder to reach out, and eventually, they signed a deal to make the movie. During negotiations, Fielder asked for something unique. He asked the studio for a clause in the contract that would let the two directors bail on the movie if they decided what they were filming wasn’t working. They could literally get the funding and then decide the final product wasn't going to work, and trash it with no financial consequences.
I’ve never known a studio to do something like this, but credit to A24, they saw the potential in what would eventually become box office gold and agreed. Oppenheim recently appeared on the IndieWire podcast ToolKit and explained how it came together:
That, according to Oppenheim, was all he and Fielder needed to know. The Primetime director says that the decision allowed a level of freedom and, more importantly, a lack of pressure to make something. Oppenheim explains:
That “fishing” is clearly evident in the movie. Despite the fact that Holmes was heading to prison in just a few short weeks when filming began, the atmosphere in the rented beach house in San Diego appeared remarkably relaxed. Fielder has time to ask as many questions as he wants and follow as many threads as he can with Holmes and her partner, Billy Evans. They talk about everything from the infamous Theranos device to why Evans insists on scrambling eggs himself.
The result is one of the best movies of the year. The more I think about the latest release from A24, the more onion layers I remove, and the more I like it. I’ve only seen it once, but I can’t wait to watch it again and see more, because there is no way to see everything in just one go. A24, meanwhile, must be patting themselves on the back for the decision to allow Fielder and Oppenheim so much control, because the results are remarkable, both on screen and at the box office.
If you haven't already, check out You Can See Everything in theaters now.
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Hugh Scott is the Syndication Editor for CinemaBlend. Before CinemaBlend, he was the managing editor for Suggest.com and Gossipcop.com, covering celebrity news and debunking false gossip. He has been in the publishing industry for almost two decades, covering pop culture – movies and TV shows, especially – with a keen interest and love for Gen X culture, the older influences on it, and what it has since inspired. He graduated from Boston University with a degree in Political Science but cured himself of the desire to be a politician almost immediately after graduation.
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