You Can See Everything Has So Many Close-Ups Of Elizabeth Holmes’ Face. Nathan Fielder Explains Why

In the 2026 movie release You Can See Everything, Canadian filmmaker Nathan Fielder attempts to delve into the mind of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, weeks before she serves her 11-year prison sentence . As part of this, Fielder and co. document Holmes and her husband, Billy Evans, at their rented beach house and analyze the convicted businesswoman claims of innocence regarding defrauding investors. Fielder gets up close and personal -- both figuratively and literally -- as even the documentary’s viral trailer shows the vast number close-ups of Holmes’ face that are in the film. Now, Fielder is providing an explanation for those shots.

The irony of You Can See Everything is that viewers really can see just about everything, including Holmes’ many faces. On social media, some viewers have discussed the unsettling nature of the many close-ups centered on the Stanford University dropout. According to directors Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, that was a specific artistic choice. Fielder spoke at the 64th New York Film Festival (via YouTube ) about why the close-up camera trick worked for their A24 flick:

One thing we realized with the one camera that’s panning, which you see in some of the earlier scenes, is that the moment you say something to someone, you want to see their face the moment they hear it. Especially in a movie like this where you’re trying to evaluate if someone’s being honest or not. And when you have to swing, you’re missing like a few seconds. And I think we realized, this may be a problem for this type of thing. So, it’s all about our subjects and capturing the environment.

That's honestly a really sharp strategy. I mean, even just while watching the trailers, there's a cringey feeling that comes from seeing Elizabeth Holmes looking the Rehearsal creator straight in the eye. One moment that really stands out in the movie is when Holmes looks at Fielder and asks, “Why would I deceive you?”

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More on You Can See Everything (Image credit: A24) I Wondered Why Nathan Fielder Was Picked For You Can See Everything. His Answer Confused Me

A common expression is that “eyes are the window to the soul,” that's certainly appropriate here. Interestingly, psychologists who saw the Telluride Film Festival release gave fascinating takes on how Holmes wide-open, childlike facial expressions would make you want to sympathize with her. With that, audience members may be left with conflicting thoughts while determining for themselves whether Holmes’ is being truthful about her innocence.

Also, co-director Lance Oppenheim said another contributing factor to the many close-ups of Holmes was due to most of the filming happening in she and her husband’s rented beach house. Oppenheim explained that because of their limited space, the documentary subject’s face became an intimate way to study her:

We were confined largely in one space. It’s like, every time we put the camera somewhere when we originally were in a larger aspect ratio, it felt like you were just seeing so many details that were distracting you from the human face. It was like the face was the ultimate landscape. You wanted to be on their faces and Nathan’s face when something would happen and just really study it and linger there. Cause that to use felt like that could get you closer. The closest you could possibly be to being there.

It’s truly an effective filmmaking technique that lets us see what the Nathan For You filmmaker is observing first-hand. From seeing Holmes having a face-to-face interaction with Fielder to watching her slowly shed a tear, the close-ups make the viewing experience more emotionally visceral, and they leave her moments of vulnerability up to interpretation.

Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim's critically acclaimed documentary is definitely one of a kind, and I wouldn't be surprised if people audiences continued to talk about it for years to come. At least, for me, I'm not sure I'll be able to get those close-up shots from You Can See Everything out of my head any time soon. On that note, you can stare into the eyes of Elizabeth Holmes by watching last weekend's number-one box-office movie in theaters now.