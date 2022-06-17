Neve Campbell Dropped Out Of Scream 6, But Another Actor Is Down To Return To Woodsboro

It’s a good time to be a horror fan, as the genre has been experiencing a thrilling renaissance for a number of years. This has resulted in some of the best horror movies returning to theaters, including the 2022 Scream sequel. Fans and alums alike were recently shocked when Neve Campbell dropped out of Scream 6 , but another actor seems down to return to Woodsboro.

The upcoming sixth Scream movie will mark the first installment of the franchise without Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott, with the actress citing a pay dispute as her reasons for passing on the slasher project. That will no doubt leave a void, but another Scream alum seems interested in returning. Namely Scream 4’s Emma Roberts. When asked about Dread Central about what horror franchise she’d like to join, she responded with:

Maybe I’d go back to Scream, I feel like I wasn’t done with Scream.

Well, that’s certainly exciting. Emma Roberts made a strong entrance when she debuted as Jill Roberts in Scream 4. In the end she ended up being one of the Ghostface killers, getting some truly unhinged scenes in the third act. Given that iconic scene where she beat herself up, who wouldn’t want to see the American Horror Story actress return to Scream?

Emma Roberts’ comments to Dread Central come as she’s promoting her new horror movie Abandoned, of which she’s also an executive producer. Roberts is a certified scream queen at this point, thanks to horror projects on both the small and silver screens. While she’s not expected to appear in Scream 6, perhaps that could change now that she’s revealed her interest in reprising her role as Jill.

Of course, hardcore Screams fans are proabably wondering how Emma Roberts could ever return to the franchise. After all, Jill was killed at the end of Wes Craven’s Scream 4. But that’s never stopped the franchise before. Jamie Kennedy appeared in Scream 3 after Randy’s death via a homemade video, while Scream OG Skeet Ulrich played Billy Loomis in the new sequel thanks to Sam’s visions of him.

It certainly seems like Scream 4 is going to continue to be a major part of the mythology of the current Scream movies. Hayden Panettiere has been confirmed to be reprising her role in the sixth movie as Kirby Reed, after her survival was confirmed via an easter egg in the 2022 sequel. If Kirby saw visions of Jill maybe we could see Emma Robets pop up? The sky truly feels like the limit, considering how many returning actors have appeared or been referenced by new directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett

With Neve Campbell out as Sidney and David Arquette’s Dewey killed off in the last movie, that means Courteney Cox might be the only OG to represent in Scream 6. The pressure is definitely on to deliver a movie without the franchise’s hero and final girl.