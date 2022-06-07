Scream’s David Arquette Reacts To Neve Campbell Exiting The Sixth Movie
Neve Campbell won't be back for Scream 6, and David Arquette has shared his honest reaction to the news.
It’s a great time to be a horror fan, as the genre has been experiencing a thrilling renaissance for a number of years. Some of the best horror movies returned to theaters via legacy-quels, including the fifth Scream movie. And franchise icon David Arquette recently reacted to Neve Campbell exiting the sixth movie.
The generations of Scream fans out there were disappointed yesterday when Neve Campbell issued a statement about not playing Sidney Prescott in the developing sixth movie. She cited pay negotiations as the reason why she was sitting out of the slasher, seemingly putting the project into limbo in the process. David Arquette starred alongside Campbell in all five movies so far, shockingly being killed off in the most recent sequel. He was recently tasked by ComicBook about the Craft star’s decision to step down, responding honestly with:
Well, there you have it. Dewey himself can’t imagine a Scream movie without Neve Campbell’s scream queen, and neither can fans. And while he understands the reasoning behind Campbell’s decision, David Arquette also admits he’d love to see her appear in the developing sequel. Could the folks at Paramount change their mind and strike a new deal? Only time will tell.
While there was never any guarantee that Neve Campbell would be playing Sidney Prescott in Scream 6, fans assumed she’d be back in some capacity. For her part, the House of Cards actress first said she would make her decision based on the movie’s script. But it turned out that it was ultimately a money dispute.
Since David Arquette was killed off in 2022’s Scream, this upcoming sixth movie might be the least connected to the main characters that we’ve ever seen. With no Dewey or Sidney, it might be up to Courteney Cox to carry on the torch of Wes Craven’s original movies as Gale Weathers. Luckily another returning player is coming back to the big screen in the form of Hayden Panettiere’s Kirby from Scream 4.
Clearly the cast of Scream 6 is coming together, with Ready or Not filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett) once again behind the camera. Four actors who lead the cast of Scream 5 are set to return: Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mason Gooding. Newcomer Dermot Mulroney is also set for a role in the developing slasher.
Scream 6 is currently expected to arrive in theaters on March 31st, 2023. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
