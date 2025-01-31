I’ve Never Thought About Oscar Campaigning Being A ‘Grind’ Before, But Jeffrey Wright Did Not Hold Back In His Assessment

The 97th Academy Awards are just a month away on the 2025 TV schedule , and while I always enjoy watching the award show, it also always feels like there’s a clear gap between the movies and performances being nominated and my favorite movies of the previous year. And when Jeffrey Wright spoke to his Oscar campaign experience during last year’s award season, it definitely highlights problems I have with the whole pageantry of it all.

Jeffrey Wright Did Not Hold Back When Talking About His Oscar Campaign Experience

Wright was not among the 2024 Oscar winners during last March’s ceremony, but he had the honor of earning his first Academy Award nomination for his work as the leading man in 2023’s American Fiction movie . Following Cillian Murphy winning in the Best Actor category over him, Jeffrey Wright had these words to say about taking part in Oscar season:

It was interesting. It was a grind—annoying at times. I thought it was disproportionate, but also touching at moments, and personal. I got to interact with a lot of people who were appreciative not only of the work that I did on American Fiction, but also work I’ve done throughout my career. People whose work moved me, people who I respect, other actors that have been influential on me. Yeah, so it was a lot. Nice to be recognized by your peers, but I’m glad it’s over.

During an interview with Men’s Health , Jeffrey Wright actually called being on the awards circuit a “grind,” and while I’ve never heard anyone called it this before and never thought I would, I’m not surprised it is considering all that seems to go into it. When I hear experts talk about Oscar season, it really feels like everything a nominee or hopeful nominee does is analyzed and goes into consideration when voters make their choices.

I really appreciate Jeffrey Wright’s honesty about campaigning for Best Actor, because it really does seem like a popularity contest and one that feels a lot like politics. I wish the nominees and winners of the Oscars completely were based on what is the best movie in numerous categories every year, but considering what we’ve seen win over the years, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Now, in the case of American Fiction, for example, which is now streaming for those with an Amazon Prime subscription , campaigning must have been rewarding for Wright because he had the chance to shed light on a small movie he made, and meet peers of his who were also being recognized and doing the same thing.

If it wasn’t a 2024 Best Picture nominee and campaigned to be (and American Fiction certainly deserved to be in the race) a lot less people would have seen it and even related to Wright’s American Fiction character . Plus, now Wright will also be known as an “Oscar nominee,” and there’s a lot of prestige that goes with it. At the same time, it feels like the Oscars are more about whoever does the best at campaigning rather than the “best” thing being nominated and winning.