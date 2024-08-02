As A New Casting Rumor About The Hunger Games Prequel Runs Around, Fans Have A Fascinating Theory About What Another Returning Character Could Be

Ever since it was announced that another Hunger Games prequel was on the way , fans have been wondering who could play a young Haymitch as he becomes a tribute in the 50th Hunger Games. As an exciting casting rumor currently circulates about Sunrise on the Reaping, fans are wondering if another fan-favorite character could be showing up in the 2026 release.

(Image credit: MGM)

New Rumor Claims Mike Faist Has Been Cast In The Hunger Games Prequel

On the Hunger Games Reddit , one fan took to the franchise’s board to share a viral piece of information from Production Weekly about Sunrise on the Reaping. The source is a production resource that offers updates on projects in development. In a screenshot from the subscriber-based site, Challengers’ actor Mike Faist is “mentioned for the male lead.”

Mike Faist is a 32-year-old actor who was one-third of the trio of Challengers alongside Zendaya and Josh O’Connor as Art Donaldson. Faist has actually been in two 2024 movies already, starring in The Bikeriders as well. You may have also seen him in West Side Story as Riff, or on stage in the Dear Evan Hansen musical or the West End production of Brokeback Mountain.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Faist’s Casting Rumors Is Inspiring Ideas For The Return Of Another Great Hunger Games Character

More On Hunger Games (Image credit: Lionsgate) All Of The Hunger Games Movies, Ranked

When one thinks about Sunrise on the Reaping's male lead, of course the first thought goes to the role of Haymitch, who has yet to be cast. Fans have been putting up their thoughts left and right though, with House of the Dragon ’s Tom Glynn-Carney perhaps taking up the role being the current most popular pick. Now, Faist does look like an actor who could play Haymitch. He shares a certain likeness to Harrelson and would be amazing in the part. However, the actor is also in his 30s, and Haymitch will be 16 for the Games.

Due to this, some fans are throwing out another name as the male lead of Sunrise on the Reaping Faist could play: Plutarch Heavensbee. Yes, Philip Seymour Hoffman’s Plutarch Heavensbee. In the original Hunger Games movies, Plutarch is the head gamemaker after Seneca Crane before being revealed as a member of a rebel group that plans to overthrow the Capitol. In the Mockingjay movies, Plutarch works with Katniss to do that, and during the ending of the Hunger Games movie , they are victorious.

We don’t know if Plutarch Heavensbee will actually even be in Sunrise on the Reaping at all, but between Mike Faist’s rumored casting and the fact that the character would be alive and around the Capitol, fans are suggesting he could be a mentor in the Capitol. Faist could also look like a young Hoffman as well!.

This is all rumors and guesswork for now, but it has us thinking about what’s in store for Sunrise on the Reaping. Suzanne Collins’ novel will hit bookshelves on March 18, 2025, and the movie is set for release on November 20, 2026.