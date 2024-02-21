The New Jurassic World Movie Has Found A Star Wars Alum To Take Over As Director, And I'm Really Into This Choice

A new Jurassic era is on the way over at Universal. The question that has been looming in recent weeks concerns which director will helm the next installment. Following John Wick and Bullet Train’s David Leitch leaving the new Jurassic World project early this month, a new director has reportedly been found, and it’s a sweet pick!

Gareth Edwards, who famously helmed Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, is allegedly in talks to sit in the director’s chair for the new Jurassic World movie, per The Hollywood Reporter . Since I consider the 2016 prequel to A New Hope among the best of the Star Wars movies in order, I’m instantly excited to see what Edwards will do with another franchise as iconic as the Jurassic Park movies are.

A month ago, it was announced that following the successful release of 2022’s Jurassic World: Dominion wrapping up the trilogy starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, a surprise Jurassic World movie is in the works with Jurassic Park writer David Koepp behind the script . Then David Leitch was attached to be the movie’s director until he reportedly no longer saw eye-to-eye with Universal on its plans for the film. He ultimately exited due to “amicable” creative differences.

Since the studio hopes to get the movie ready for a July 2025 release date, surely Universal has been actively looking for a replacement since. Gareth Edwards is a solid filmmaker, who previously made 2014’s Godzilla prior to Rogue One, as well as last year’s imaginative science fiction movie The Creator.

While The Creator did not do well financially (which Edwards previously spoke candidly to CinemaBlend ), and it wasn’t among the best 2023 movies , I still found it to be an inspired take on a big action film with a unique quality about it we don’t often see in blockbusters. Throughout Edwards’ career, I’ve felt the filmmaker has taken bold swings that are commendable and often rather rewarding for audiences to witness on screen (even if they haven’t always worked).

Coming out of the Jurassic World trilogy, it definitely feels like the franchise could use a bold swing and a fresh take on the whole concept. There’s so much a movie about dinos existing among humans could explore, and I’m actually more stoked on Gareth Edwards taking the helm than the previous pick for the reasons I’ve stated. Leitch’s trademark is more in regards to incredible stunt work, and I’m OK with the next Jurassic World movie not revolving around another kickass action star, if I’m being honest. The original movie never needed it.

Universal currently hopes to release the new Jurassic World movie on July 2, 2025. We’ll keep you updated on the upcoming movie here on CinemaBlend.