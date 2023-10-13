Gareth Edwards 'The Creator' Interview | Candid Box Office Reaction, Sci-Fi Influences & More

Powered by RedCircle

Director Gareth Edwards joins the show for a spoiler-filled chat on his film “The Creator” (starring John David Washington, Gemma Chan), one of our favorite movies of the year. He gets candid about the film’s disappointing performance at the box office, hopes for it to find a wider audience over time, its narrative ties to “Terminator 2” and more.

Also this week, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” is taking over theaters. We discuss its projections, and what its success might mean for the industry moving forward. It was revealed this week that Marvel is taking a step back from their Daredevil series to adjust their TV strategy, and Sean, of course, has some strong thoughts.

00:00:00 - Intro

00:05:36 - Gareth Edwards Interview: ‘The Creator’ (Spoilers)

00:41:05 - ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ Talking Over Cinemas

01:07:34 - Marvel Shakes Up Its TV Strategy

01:16:26 - New Mike Flanagan Drops This Week!

01:24:54 - Outro

