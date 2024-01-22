A Surprise New Jurassic World Movie Has Brought Back Legacy Talent, Because Life Finds A Way

“Life finds a way.” It’s a statement that’s guided fans of the Jurassic universe for a little over three decades now. With the arrival of the wide open ending to Jurassic World Dominion , the 2022 trilogy ender had everyone wondering what would come next. Well, that news is apparently in the wild now, as a surprise sequel to one of the best sci-fi movie franchises has been announced.

What's more, legacy writing talent and a surprising potential release date are both stoking the fires as well. Freshly reported by THR , it appears that writer David Koepp has been working on a Jurassic World follow-up. What’s more, the scribe behind both Jurassic Park and The Lost World has apparently been at this task for long enough that this report has mentioned a 2025 release date as a hinted possibility.

I don’t know about you, but that seems rather promising, especially almost two years since we last saw these big screen dinos in action. And even with Jurassic World Dominion co-writer/director Colin Trevorrow admitting how he felt Jurassic Park was “inherently unfranchisable,” the man who helped guide the most recent trilogy knew that the door was wide open for more adventure to come.

Secrecy, as one would expect, is key to the movement on this Jurassic project. While a potential release date for next year is supposedly in the cards, the only other indication of what’s on the horizon is in the statement that this “new Jurassic era” is starting from the ground up. So we’re potentially looking at a new story, with new characters, in the universe established by Steven Spielberg’s 1993 blockbuster.

With all of the current information in mind, one could presume that until we learn more, this latest twist in the tale might spark those old rumors that a remake of Jurassic Park could be on the way. Even the hiring of screenwriter David Koepp feels like a decision primed to bring back that legacy magic.

Honestly, and I could be wrong, I don’t think that’s the case. I think hiring back Koepp’s steady writing hand in a post-Jurassic World climate is meant to give the future as steady a foundation as possible to be built around. Since the man was around in an era where he got to share credit with author Michael Crichton for the finished product that is Jurassic Park, what better way to answer fan criticisms after Jurassic World’s trilogy?

We’re still in the dark about where the Jurassic saga will go next. But revealing that David Koepp is helping write the next chapter should be enough to get any old school fan at least a bit excited to see what could result. Maybe this next movie will be so good, audiences will move in herds to see it when it finally premieres.

At the time of publication, you can find the Jurassic Park trilogy streaming with the use of a Netflix subscription. Which also happens to be the way to enjoy Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, as well as this year’s anticipated animated follow-up Jurassic World: Chaos Theory.