Newly Uncovered Johnny Depp Interview Has The Actor Making A Surprising Personal Admission: 'Not The Great Extrovert That People Think'

Actor Johnny Depp has been a public figure for decades, garnering a reputation as an outstanding character actor. Most recently he’s made countless headlines for his legal issues with ex-wife Amber Heard, with their defamation cases both finally settled . But now that that controversy is seemingly behind him, he’s done more interviews and public appearances. And a newly uncovered Depp interview has the actor making a surprising personal admission, saying that he’s “not the great extrovert that people think.”

There are a lot of ideas out there about what it means to be an actor, including more than a few mischaracterizations. One is that all creatives are extroverts, which Johnny Depp personally refuted in an interview with Somerset Life (via The Daily Mail) . Despite playing so many larger than life characters, Depp spoke about his need for privacy and normalcy as an introvert. In his words:

I just love places with character. British people are cool and will greet you as if you are a neighbor — without going over the top. I like going to places, seeing things and meeting people — but I'm not the great extrovert that people think.

Johnny Depp is a bit of an anglophile, and has been spending a ton of time across the pond lately. Both during and after his defamation trial, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor was staying in the U.K. with his friend the late musician Jeff Beck . He’s since moved to London , where he feels more comfortable as a public figure.

Later that same interview, Johnny Depp further explained why being in the U.K. works for his introverted nature. Namely because he can presumably operate with more anonymity than if he were living in the states. As the 59 year-old actor shared:

In truth, I'm quite a shy person. That's one of the great things about Britain, and especially Somerset. I can just be me — and that's nice.I can go into shops without being surrounded by people wanting selfies. I don't mind that up to a point, but sometimes it gets a little too crowded.

Given how many of Johnny Depp’s movies are beloved pieces of cinema, this makes a great deal of sense. After all, there are plenty of fans out there who would love a selfie with Edward Scissorhands himself. And I have to assume this might be exacerbated by his very public defamation case opposite Amber Heard.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp battled in court for years, but things especially heated up when their defamation case came stateside. With cameras in the courtroom , the public was able to watch every moment of the proceedings, including the grueling testimony from both actors . The public was absolutely transfixed with what was happening in the courtroom, making their own judgements as the verdict was announced .