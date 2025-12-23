Nick Reiner Once Admitted To Throwing A Rock Through A Window In Order To Get More Meds: ‘How Do I Show These Mother F—ers I’m Crazy?’

The entertainment industry is still reeling from the news of Rob and Michele Reiner's death, which was an apparent homicide that their son Nick was arrested for. While tributes to Rob Reiner continue to roll in, more information about Nick's struggles with substance abuse are trickling out. And in a resurfaced podcast, he shared a story about throwing a rock through a window to get access to meds in the midst of his addiction.

Given the grisly nature of the Reiners' death, Hollywood and the public are both invested in every bit of news to come out of the situation. That includes Rob and Nick reportedly had an argument shortly before the homicide, as well as details about the younger Reiner's history with drug use. Back in 2016 Nick appeared on Dopey, a podcast about drug addiction and recovery. He shared how he was at a care center, and the lengths he went to get access to Wellbutrin. He shared:

The way I got Wellbutrin is actually really funny. I was at Alina Lodge... but they refused to give me meds, so to prove I was crazy, because they were like, ‘You don’t need any meds,’ and I was freaking out. I was like, ‘You don’t think I need meds?’ And they [said], ‘Yeah, we think this is all an act here — this is all just fake.’

Wellbutrin is typically used for issues like depression, but sometimes addicts can seek it out for euphoric affect it can have. While Rob Reiner said Nick was off drugs just months before his death, it took him a while to get to that place. And he went to great lengths to try and get some meds while at an addiction treatment facility.

In the podcast, Nick Reiner spoke highly about his relationship with his parents, which is definitely another reason why it's going viral right now. He got real about his desperation to get access to Wellbutrin while at rehab, saying:

I was like 'How do I show these mother fuckers that I’m crazy?' So I was like, ‘I’ll throw a rock through a window.’

This idea was a moment of desperation, and Nick Reiner recalled what went down when he eventually did take a rock to a window in hopes of getting access to medication. As he put it:

I took a rock and I started on a path, and I was going up this hill and my friend Peter was like, ‘Where are you going, man?’ I was like, ‘Can’t talk right now. Just gotta do this.’ I went and threw a rock through the window, and some woman saw me, and she ratted on me, and then they put me on Wellbutrin.

In the end, this stunt was successful and Nick was reportedly given access to the meds he wanted. He was honest about this story on the podcast, which has been going viral recently in the wake of the Reiners' death. Indeed, every bit of press that the family has done is being re-examined as the public tries to wrap their minds around the alleged homicide.

Prior to his arrest, Nick Reiner reportedly checked into a hotel, which he left bloody upon departing. He remains in custody, and all eyes are on how the legal system will play out in this very sobering story. Only time will tell how things ultimately go down, and how the late couple's loved ones are holding up.