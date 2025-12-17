Nick Reiner Reportedly Checked Into A Hotel After Leaving His Parents Home. Hotel Staff Found Blood Everywhere

The world, and the entertainment industry, are still reeling from the death of actor/filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife Michele from an apparent homicide. The story has sent shockwaves through the community, especially since their son Nick has been arrested and is the primary suspect. Information about the alleged incident are still trickling out, and a new report claims Nick checked into a hotel and left it full of blood.

Given the grisly nature of the Reiners' deaths, the public has been following every new update. Nick reportedly had an argument with his parents at a party before they were killed, and TMZ recently offered an update about what happened after the apparent homicide. Sources tell the outlet that he checked into the Pierside Santa Monica Sunday morning and "left a trail of blood behind" him.

He apparently checked in at around 4AM and never actually checked out of the room. Per an anonymous source, the staff reportedly found his shower "full of blood", with blood also on found on his bed. The cops were eventually called and collected evidence as well as interviews from employees of the hotel.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing UK)

Tributes to Rob Reiner started rolling in after news of his death, making it clear just how much he and his wife met to those they interacted with in the entertainment industry. As are BTS stories like how his wife Michele inspired the ending of When Harry Met Sally. Their legacy is being honored while more information about their deaths arrive. And each new detail is as grisly and sobering as the next.

Nick Reiner was eventually arrested near downtown Los Angeles, and the public is invested in seeing how the legal system plays out in this high profile case. The violence involved with Rob and Michele's deaths was shocking, particularly since it was allegedly perpetrated by their own son. Nick reportedly had been struggling with substance issues, in addition to whatever argument conspired between him an his parents right before the incident. Still, there are countless questions about how and why this all happened.

While the public continues to monitor this situation, stories about the filmmaker's life and career are also being shared online. That includes Reiner accidentally buying his friend Norman Lear's home, as well as behind the scenes information about his various movie and TV projects. He's leaves behind a long resume and legacy, as well as countless friends and fans who have been touched by his work over the years.

CinemaBlend will continue to provide updates are more information about Reiner's death and Nick's arrest are revealed. For now, fans can re-watch his beloved projects like Stand By Me, The Princess Bride, Misery, and When Harry Met Sally among many others.