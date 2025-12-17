Nick Reiner Reportedly Checked Into A Hotel After Leaving His Parents Home. Hotel Staff Found Blood Everywhere
The story continues.
The world, and the entertainment industry, are still reeling from the death of actor/filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife Michele from an apparent homicide. The story has sent shockwaves through the community, especially since their son Nick has been arrested and is the primary suspect. Information about the alleged incident are still trickling out, and a new report claims Nick checked into a hotel and left it full of blood.
Given the grisly nature of the Reiners' deaths, the public has been following every new update. Nick reportedly had an argument with his parents at a party before they were killed, and TMZ recently offered an update about what happened after the apparent homicide. Sources tell the outlet that he checked into the Pierside Santa Monica Sunday morning and "left a trail of blood behind" him.
He apparently checked in at around 4AM and never actually checked out of the room. Per an anonymous source, the staff reportedly found his shower "full of blood", with blood also on found on his bed. The cops were eventually called and collected evidence as well as interviews from employees of the hotel.
Tributes to Rob Reiner started rolling in after news of his death, making it clear just how much he and his wife met to those they interacted with in the entertainment industry. As are BTS stories like how his wife Michele inspired the ending of When Harry Met Sally. Their legacy is being honored while more information about their deaths arrive. And each new detail is as grisly and sobering as the next.
Nick Reiner was eventually arrested near downtown Los Angeles, and the public is invested in seeing how the legal system plays out in this high profile case. The violence involved with Rob and Michele's deaths was shocking, particularly since it was allegedly perpetrated by their own son. Nick reportedly had been struggling with substance issues, in addition to whatever argument conspired between him an his parents right before the incident. Still, there are countless questions about how and why this all happened.
While the public continues to monitor this situation, stories about the filmmaker's life and career are also being shared online. That includes Reiner accidentally buying his friend Norman Lear's home, as well as behind the scenes information about his various movie and TV projects. He's leaves behind a long resume and legacy, as well as countless friends and fans who have been touched by his work over the years.
CinemaBlend will continue to provide updates are more information about Reiner's death and Nick's arrest are revealed. For now, fans can re-watch his beloved projects like Stand By Me, The Princess Bride, Misery, and When Harry Met Sally among many others.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.