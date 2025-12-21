Restaurant Owner Shared New Details About Rob Reiner And Michele's Last Dinner With A Friend 48 Hours Before Their Murders

It’s been nearly a week since actor and director Rob Reiner was found dead at 78 alongside his wife, Michele, in their Brentwood home. Since then, the couple’s son, Nick, has been taken into custody and is facing murder charges. More information has also been reported as of late, including details regarding the Reiners’ activities in the final few days before their deaths. Apparently, that included a dinner outing with friends, and a restaurant owner is now speaking out about his encounter with the pair 48 hours before they were killed.

The Reiners Reportedly Visited A Restaurant Two Days Before They Died

On Friday, December 12, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner reportedly had dinner at Amici, an Italian restaurant located in Los Angeles. At the time, the two were apparently accompanied by their good friend, former First Lady of California Maria Shriver. Tancredi DeLuca – the owner of the eatery – spoke with Daily Mail, during which he shared his recollections of seeing the Reiners and Shriver at his establishment. DeLuca shared some kind words about the couple before sharing his reaction to their murders:

They were very good people, always very approachable and so very kind to the entire staff. We are all in complete shock. We are all saddened about what happened. They are very good people, very down to earth and always treated everyone here very well.

According to the report, the Reiners were regulars at the restaurant (where the staff knew them for being genial) and commonly ordered the artichoke salad, which was apparently their favorite menu item. During their final visit to the establishment over a week ago, Michele and Rob reportedly enjoyed the Sogliola Alla Mugnaia, a special meal consisting of imported Dover sole covered in lemon caper sauce, broccolini and roasted potatoes. They allegedly enjoyed pasta with their meal as well.

More Has Been Said About The Reiners’ Final Few Days

The day after they dined at Amici, Michele and Rob Reiner attended a Christmas party held by comedian Conan O’Brien, and Nick was also in attendance. Allegedly, it was there that Nick and Rob got into a “very loud argument,” which was supposedly loud enough for other guests to hear. Per a source, Rob and Michele left the party after the former’s exchange with their son.

Nick Reiner reportedly checked into a hotel room after leaving his parents’ home on December 14, and staff members found blood in his room. Authorities later determined Reiner was “responsible” for his parents’ murders, and he was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder. It’s since been reported by KTLA 5 and others that the younger Reiner was recently diagnosed with schizophrenia. Rob spoke about Nick in an interview from past September, which recently resurfaced and, at the time, he said he was “in a really good place.”

Since their deaths, many have paid tribute to Rob and Michele Reiner, including celebrities like Jamie Lee Curtis, Cary Elwes, Kathy Bates and Ron Howard. At the same time, it’s been reported that family friends like Billy Crystal and Albert Brooks have been supporting the Reiners’ other kids – Jake (34) and Romy (27). As the situation continues to unfold and information continues to surface, we extend our condolences to the Reiner family at this time.