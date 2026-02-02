Nick Reiner’s Alleged Ex-Roommate Makes Claims About His ‘Oppressed Anger’ And More: ‘He Was A F—ing Pompous Little Punk’
More details are coming out.
The death of Rob Reiner shocked both the public and the late filmmaker's loved ones, especially as it was ruled an apparent homicide... with his son Nick being the prime suspect. Rob and Nick had an argument shortly before the killing, and more details about their relationship have come out in the time since the news broke. And the son's alleged roommate from rehab recently issued some new statement about his anger issues and resentment towards his father.
Tributes for Rob Reiner arrived online shortly after his death, as well as reports about Nick's substance and mental health issues. In addition to claims he threw a rock through a window to get access to meds in rehab, an alleged roommate from one such fatality spoke to The Daily Mail about his experience with Nick. The individual's name is Danny Svilar and he claims:
Ouch. This person certainly didn't mince his words, and didn't have very nice things to say about his experience sharing a room with Nick Reiner. Svilar seemed to take umbrage with his attitude as a whole, especially in a setting like rehab where folks are trying to get healthy.
Nick Reiner is allegedly struggling mentally while in jail, and only time will tell how things will go down if/when he goes to court. Later in the same interview, Svilar revealed where things went south between the two: when he told Reiner that he looked like John Travolta's late son Jett. As he went on:
Talk about a tense incident. It sounds like Nick Reiner didn't appreciate that comparison, and got violent with his roommate as a result. In the same interview he went on to share his perspective of Reiner's relationship with his late parents. In his words:
While more stories about Nick Reiner continue coming out online, he's got a great (and expensive) defense lawyer representing him. Given his mental health issues, there are rumors that they might try to take an insanity plea. But all that remains to be seen.
Due to Rob Reiner's legacy in film and TV, smart money says the public will continue paying attention to this story as it develops. We'll just have to see how the legal system shakes out in this case.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.