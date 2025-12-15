New Report Includes Claim That Rob Reiner Argued With His Son At Conan O'Brien's Party The Day Before He Died

It was reported at the tail end of this past weekend that prolific actor and director Rob Reiner died at the age of 78 and that his body had been found next to that of his wife, Michele Singer (70) in their home. Since then, new information on the situation has been released by law enforcement and, on Monday, it was confirmed that the couple’s son, Nick (32) had been arrested on murder charges related to his parents’ deaths. Now, a new report alleges that Rob and Nick got into a heated discussion a day prior at Conan O’Brien’s house.

The Reiners were allegedly present at Conan O’Brien’s house in Los Angeles on Saturday, December 13 for a Christmas party. Sources told TMZ that, at some point, during the get-together, Nick and Rob began to engage in what became a “very loud argument” that was supposedly loud enough for others to hear. It’s said that following that confrontation, Rob and Michele left the party, though it’s unclear if Nick left around that same time. Representatives for the Reiner family have not verified these claims, as of this writing.

Sources for the outlet also alleged that this situation came after months of Rob Reiner and his wife purportedly contending with their son’s personal issues. Nick has reportedly dealt with addiction as well as mental health-related challenges. It was also alleged that Michele, in particular, was unsure of how to handle her son’s supposed situation.

According to reports, the Los Angeles Fire Department was called to the Reiners’ residence in Brentwood around 3:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, December 14. It was reported around that time that two bodies were found on the premises, though authorities didn’t confirm the identities of the two people at that time. Per the police, the deceased had wounds that were caused by a knife.

Nick Reiner was arrested on Sunday around 9:15 p.m., and he was initially being held at $4 million bail. However, per CBS News, authorities have now stated that Reiner is being held without bail. The Being Charlie writer is currently facing murder charges.

The son of famed writer, actor and comedian Carl Reiner, Rob began working as an actor in the ‘60s, landing bit roles in TV shows before breaking through in the acclaimed Norman Lear-produced sitcom All in the Family in 1971. As a cast member of what’s considered one of the greatest sitcoms of all time, Rob won two Emmys. Of course, in time, he’d also jump to directing and, throughout his illustrious career, he helmed iconic movies like This is Spinal Tap, The Sure Thing, Stand By Me, Misery, When Harry Met Sally… and A Few Good Men.

(Image credit: The Rich Eisen Show)

Since news of Rob Reiner’s death broke, he’s been widely mourned in Hollywood, with many celebrities paying tribute who directed some of the best rom-coms and drama films of all time. Among those to offer their condolences were Cary Elwes, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kathy Bates, Jerry O’Connell, Corey Feldman and Ron Howard. Remembrances have also poured in for Michele Singer, who apparently impacted her husband’s work on a few occasions.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As it stands, information regarding the Reiners’ deaths and Nick’s current status is still gradually trickling down. While that happens, we at CinemaBlend continue to extend our condolences to the Reiner family and their loved ones at this time.