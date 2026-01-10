Insiders Drop Claims About Why Nick Reiner’s Attorney Withdrew From His Case

In the aftermath of Rob and Michele Reiners’ deaths, a legal situation continues to unfold, and the late couple’s son, Nick (32), is at the center of it. Shortly after the Reiners’ bodies were discovered in their Brentwood home, Nick was arrested on suspicion of murder, and he’s now facing charges. Attorney Alan Jackson eventually took on the younger Reiner’s case yet, just days ago, Jackson confirmed he and his team were withdrawing from the case. Now, sources are dropping alleged details about what led to Jackson’s decision.

The announcement from Alan Jackson and his team was revealed during a press conference held on Wednesday, 7 and, as a result of that move, Nick Reiner’s arraignment was postponed. At the time, Jackson stated that he and his colleagues had “no choice but to withdraw.” The lawyer further said that “circumstances beyond [their] control—beyond Nick’s control—made it impossible to continue.” On that topic, Rob Shuter spoke to insiders who claimed Jackson and his collaborators had a difficult time working with Reiner:

Nick refused to meet with us, he lashed out at staff, ignored our advice, and seemed completely detached from reality. It became impossible to defend him effectively.

In addition to these allegations, Rob Shuter’s sources also allege that the Reiner family recently caught Nick off financially. It’s alleged that Nick’s relatives are "devastated" over making that decision but that “they realized they cannot support him anymore—not financially, not emotionally, not morally.” If another insider is to be believed, Nick’s supposed conduct towards his now-former legal team (which supposedly wasn’t cheap) contributed to his family’s decision to stop playing legal fees:

Even with the best legal team, a client has to cooperate. Nick’s behavior over the past weeks—erratic, threatening, unpredictable—left no other choice. The family can’t bankroll chaos.

A number of alleged details about Nick Reiner began to surface following his parents’ death, which have since been ruled homicides. It was said that on Saturday, December 13 – the day before Rob and Michele’s bodies were found – the couple attended a Christmas party at Conan O’Brien’s house with Nick. During that get-together, Rob and Nick allegedly got into a loud argument, which prompted Rob and Michele to leave the event. Nick also reportedly dealt with addiction and mental health struggles for years and, in an interview given shortly before his death, Rob said his son was doing well.

It’s been reported that after leaving his parents’ house on December 14, Nick Reiner checked into a hotel, and employees later found blood in his room. Reiner was later taken into custody and charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Reiner is being held at the Los Angeles-based Twin Towers Correctional Facility without bail. Sources recently claimed Reiner’s mental health was suffering during his prison stint. And, though he’s apparently aware of his link to his parents’ death, Reiner thinks he’s the victim of a conspiracy theory.

All the while, Nick Reiners’ siblings – brother Jake (34) and sister Romy (28) – are allegedly navigating life after their parents’ deaths and receiving support from family and friends. Claims about the Reiners cutting off Nick should be taken with a grain of salt at this time as should the purported reasons as to why Alan Jackson and co. decided to step away from the case.