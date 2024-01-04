Critics Have Seen Night Swim, And The Response Is Brutal
Reviewers aren't so sure they want to take a dip.
If the trailers to the new Blumhouse horror flick Night Swim had you screaming "Girl, just open your eyes!" during that nonsensical Marco Polo scene, you're apparently not the only one. Reviews for the pool-focused supernatural thriller on the 2024 movie schedule — which hits theaters nationwide on Friday, January 5 — are officially out, and they are less than thrilling.
Based on the acclaimed 2014 short film by Rod Blackhurst and Bryce McGuire, the upcoming horror movie stars The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Wyatt Russell as Ray Waller, a former major league baseball player forced into early retirement by a degenerative illness, who moves into a new home with his wife Eve (Kerry Condon) and their two children. However, it seems like there's not just chlorine and rogue leaves in their new backyard swimming pool, but a malevolent force lurking beneath its surface.
It's a silly premise, sure, but it seems like the "scary" flick also features a similarly doltish execution, as per the critics. Our own Eric Eisenberg wrote in CinemaBlend's Night Swim review:
Frank Scheck of The Hollywood Reporter found fault in the movie's ability to "drum up suspense" across its hour-and-a-half runtime, writing:
Owen Gleiberman over at Variety dubs the film "The Aquatyville Horror" and likens its less-than-foreboding atmosphere to that of "a college pool party":
Seattle Times arts critic Moira Macdonald proclaims that there are "many, many better ways" to kick off a new year of moviegoing than by taking in "the very damp effort" that is Night Swim. She also hopes that the "always-splendid" Condon — a 2023 Oscar nominee for The Banshees of Inisherin — is "getting a really good paycheck" for this "soggy mess":
At The A.V. Club, writer Matthew Jackson is more generous than most, grading Night Swim a "B." However, though he praises the film's "engaging and endearing cast," he notes the "choppy waters" of the movie's back half:
Alissa Wilkinson at The New York Times echoes some of Jackson's sentiments, calling the first half of Night Swim "remarkably effective" but ultimately conceding that "it goes downhill" under the weight of too many horror tropes:
Blumhouse Productions has had a string of horror hits in the past year, including the Five Nights at Freddy's adaptation starring Josh Hutcherson and the meme-inducing robot movie M3GAN, which earned way better reactions than the studio's latest project.
It remains to be seen whether Night Swim will be a hit with the moviegoing public but for now, it's a sinker with the critics. To see the film for yourself, you can catch it in theaters starting January 5.
Christina Izzo is a writer-editor covering culture, entertainment and lifestyle in New York City. She was previously the Deputy Editor at My Imperfect Life, the Features Editor at Rachael Ray In Season and Reveal, as well as the Food & Drink Editor and chief restaurant critic at Time Out New York. Regularly covers Bravo shows, Oscar contenders, the latest streaming news and anything happening with Harry Styles.
