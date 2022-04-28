'Nope' And 'Halloween Ends' Footage Reactions | Universal Horror CinemaCon 2022 Panel
By Sean O'Connell , Jeff McCobb published
The horror films from Universal's upcoming slate deserve all the buzz.
Universal Pictures came to CinemaCon 2022 and brought all of the scares. We saw exclusive footage from both Jordan Peele's Nope, and David Gordon Green's Halloween Ends. Watch our Managing Editor Sean O'Connell break it all down.
Managing Director at CinemaBlend. ReelBlend cohost. A movie junkie who's Infatuated with comic-book films. Helped get the Snyder Cut released, then wrote a book about it.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.