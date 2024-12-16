Nosferatu’s Cast Calls Bill Skarsgard’s Character ‘One Of The Most Terrifying Things’ They Have Ever Seen, And I Completely Agree

We have not, to this point, seen a movie like Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu . That’s not to say that we haven’t seen versions of the Dracula myth before. Most of us can tell you the key ingredients for any type of Dracula tale. Bites on the neck, blood that is sucked, a mysterious force that hunts near midnight. But here’s one thing that Eggers movie has that the previous iterations did not have? The presence of Bill Skarsgard , famously known for bringing Pennywise and The Crow to life, and now turning his attentions to Count Orlok in the upcoming 20204 movie Nosferatu.

In this exclusive clip, shared only on CinemaBlend, the Nosferatu cast talk about Bill Skarsgard getting into character. Check this out while you wait for the movie to open.

I’m still glad that Focus Features, in this exclusive clip, hid the horrifying voice that Nicholas Hoult is talking about in the above, exclusive clip. Because there’s no real way for us to describe it. You just have to trust in the fact that the actor claims it’s more disturbing than anything he did as Pennywise the Clown in the two-part IT adaptation. And when you think back to all of the horrible things that he did to children in those movies , that might help you brace for the evils of Nosferatu.

The rest of Nosferatu is a chilling ride. Anyone familiar with Robert Eggers knows that he’s a master of establishing mood, tension, and dread. He has properly colored in such disturbing features as The Witch, The Lighthouse, and The Northman. And so far, critics have fallen over themselves to praise the work that he has accomplished in this Dracula tale. It is truly unlike anything that you have seen in theaters this year, and possibly could find itself in several key awards races as 2025 rolls along.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

You might think that Nosferatu is an unusual movie to release at Christmas time. But the film industry actually has a rich history of counterprogramming horror during the holidays, as some people want to get away from the sincerity of a Hallmark Christmas movie , or the familiarity of yet another viewing of A Christmas Story. We know, we know. You’ll shoot your eye out.

Instead, this holiday season, let Robert Eggers and his cast take you on a terrifying journey into the unknown, where a powerful entity (Bill Skarsgard) seizes the love and attention of an innocent maiden (Lily-Rose Depp) from across the land, and we wonder if a mad professor (Willem Dafoe) can come up with a solution to end the reign of terror in time. Nosferartu opens in theaters on Christmas Day. Grab your tickets now.