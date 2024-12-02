‘Cryptic, Beautiful And Unsettling’: Critics Have Seen Nosferatu, And They Have Strong Feelings About Robert Eggers’ Horror Remake
Bill Skarsgård's vampire hits the big screen on Christmas Day.
It’s been nearly 10 years since it was announced that Robert Eggers would be remaking one of the best horror flicks of all time in Nosferatu. Thankfully the long wait is about to come to an end, with the film starring Bill Skarsgård as its titular monster making its debut on the 2024 movie calendar on Christmas Day. It sounds like horror fans might be in for a pretty frightening experience, given that Skarsgård has said his Count Orlok is even more terrifying than Pennywise in It, who he played in the 2017 and 2019 adaptations.
First reactions to the 2024 Nosferatu remake seemed to support that claim, as critics were ready to sink their teeth into the movie, which also stars Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp and a host of other talent. Let’s see what they’re saying now that they can expand on their initial thoughts, starting with CinemaBlend’s review of Nosferatu. Eric Eisenberg rates the film 4 out of 5 stars, noting the irony but standing by his statement that Robert Eggers has breathed new life into the classic vampire tale, with help from a truly transformed leading actor. He says:
Becky Darke of GamesRadar also gives the upcoming horror movie 4 stars out of 5, saying that despite its relatively straightforward retelling of a classic tale, the sights and sounds are stunning. The critic recommends that movie lovers see this one in theaters in order to fully experience the aural cacophony. Darke concludes:
Matt Zoller Seitz of RogerEbert.com rates Nosferatu a perfect 4 out of 4 stars. Despite being made with the most modern technology, the movie feels like an artifact from another time, the critic writes. He calls it an “awesome achievement,” writing:
Siddhant Adlakha of IGN echoes the sentiment of making the age-old feel fresh, noting Nosferatu’s scary and sensual approach. The critic rates the movie an “Amazing” 9 out of 10, writing:
Liz Shannon Miller of Consequence laments that Bram Stoker’s Dracula has been so thoroughly explored at this point that this movie hitting all the familiar plot beats results in “almost zero suspense.” However, it’s never not beautiful to look at, Miller says, even in its most grotesque moments. The critic grades the modern remake a B and says:
So it sounds like no real surprises are in store as far as plot goes, but critics seem to universally agree that Robert Eggers’ direction combined with Jarin Blaschke's cinematography and an ensemble of impressive performances make this worth the price of admission.
Horror movie fans have waited a decade for the Nosferatu remake, and especially after reading such positive things from the critics, it hopefully won’t be too hard to wait another few weeks. The film hits the big screen on Wednesday, December 25.
